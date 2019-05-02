© Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images



The 20,000 frontline cuts don't even begin to cover the reality.

mental health and social services, because cuts have debilitated those sectors too.

is not about safety: it's about politics.

We have no faith in the government.

- The anonymous writer is a police officer in the Metropolitan police

I'm a police officer in London. Here's why we've lost control of the streets - Anonymous.I've faced the aftermath of knife crime and seen colleagues stabbed.There's a saying in the police. It's not sophisticated or clever, really, and it's been passed down from generation to generation of coppers; it's not new. "The job is fucked," they say. Only now, it doesn't feel as flippant as it used to.I'm a police officer in the Metropolitan police, and have beenIt's all well and good vaguely debating "cuts", but on the frontline of service, those things have real meaning. In the borough I am stationed in - much like other boroughs - where there is a population of about 250,000 people, there are on average 10 police officers for the entire area to respond to emergency calls per shift. Only two or three of them can drive on blue lights. Crucially,. With a big incident, such as a stabbing,I can expect, at the very least, to respond to, and that is being generous. Attackers have pulled knives on me. My colleagues - friends - have been stabbed in front of me. I've found myself many times kneeling on the pavement holding parts of bodies together. We are simply not equipped: most of the time when a violent crime comes in, it's only hope that we can depend on. That somehow we can verbally talk a person down from further attacks, or that we can physically overpower them. Or that, miraculously, an officer with a Taser turns up.There has been, as evidenced by the recent and continuing knife-crime debate,I don't mind admitting I'm scared going out on these jobs. I realise it's part of my duty as a police officer, but the trouble is, I no longer feel we're in control.- such as knowing if someone has committed previous crimes, whether they involved a weapon and therefore how prepared we should be.While on-foot patrols are dangerously diminished,Should we try to section them, it can take even longer to locate a single bed, so we often end up at the other side of London, away from our borough. Frequently the person is then released an hour later, deemed to be fit, and we get another call from them the following night, at the same address, to deal with the same issue all over again.If you're lucky, you'll get an inspector or a sergeant who's half decent, and asks how you are. Often you think you're all right for a while. ButI have PTSD from particular jobs - I get panicky, and I've had periods of intense flashbacks - butOn top of all this,People who have been in the force for 20 years - just 10 years before they qualify for a pension - are leaving. We feel ignored and maltreated by the government, pushed to the brink of exhaustion and our mental capacities.When I first joined the force, stop and search was something that we were told to avoid unless we were absolutely certain there was a proper and solid reason to conduct it. For example, smelling weed being smoked wouldn't be enough of a reason to search someone. Now,and bollocked. This change - pressure being put on us to meet certain numbers -And policing should never be politicised like that.It feels like the organisation just doesn't care about the officers, the pressure they are being put under or, as a result, the public. Our normal shift pattern is six days on, four days off. Often that would be seven days, so that we can do training or follow up on crimes. We don't get that day now to follow up - instead we're making up teams in other boroughs. So the service that we're actually able to provide to the public, in terms of reporting your crime, is shocking.Not many people have had the balls to stand up for the police and say that this is wrong; this is unacceptable;That's what needs to happen now. But it won't, because of Brexit. Our annual leave is in lockdown because ofafter we leave the EU. For years, people inside and outside the force have been saying that policing is on the brink of collapse. The mood now is that we are no longer on the brink.