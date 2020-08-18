© Reuters / Charles Platiau

The French government has sent 130 riot officers to help enforce face mask wearing rules in the southern city of Marseille as the nation sees a rise in new coronavirus cases amid increased resistance to restrictions.Several major cities, including Paris, Toulouse, and Lille, have introduced such measures for all crowded spaces - both indoor and outdoor - and now Marseille has followed suit by making masks mandatory at farmers' markets and in several neighborhoods.A bus driver was severely beaten in Bayonne and eventually succumbed to his wounds after refusing to allow passengers to board without masks in July. Last week, a nurse was attacked in Seine-Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, after asking two teenagers to wear masks on public transport.The developments come as the nation records its highest numbers of new Covid cases since the lockdown rules were relaxed in mid-May. On Saturday, 3,300 people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection nationwide, while on Sunday, just over 3,000 new cases were registered, according to the Health Ministry.