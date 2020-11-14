© Reuters / Carlos Barria

no national lockdown under any circumstances if he wins a second term.

President Donald Trump said Pfizer's new Covid-19 vaccine will be made available to the elderly and other high-risk Americans within weeks, but"We won't be delivering to New York until we have authorization to do so," Trump told reporters Friday at a press briefing. "It pains me to say that.... The governor, Governor Cuomo, will have to let us know when he's ready."After first rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable segments of the population, it will be made available to Americans at large as soon as April, free of charge, Trump said. Distribution will begin within 24 hours of emergency authorization by the FDA. The Trump administration plans to distribute 20 million doses in December and 25 million doses each month thereafter.Pfizer was one of six drugmakers or groups that received help under the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed program, which aimed to develop a Covid-19 vaccine by year's end.Trump said advances with Covid-19 therapeutics, such as Remdesivir, have helped reduce the US mortality rate from the virus by 85 percent. The rate of new cases remains high because the US does far more testing for the virus than any other country, he said."Whatever happens in the future - who knows which administration will be, I guess time will tell - I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown," he said. "They won't be a necessity. Lockdowns cost lives, and they cost a lot of problems. The cure cannot be, you've got to remember, cannot be worse than the problem itself."