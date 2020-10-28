protesters
© REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
A pro-Trump caravan organized by a group of Orthodox Jews in New York City faced harassment Sunday from anti-Trump marchers.

The groups, who clashed in Times Square, traded insults before the anti-Trump group began to become violent. Videos showed counterprotesters chanting, "New York hates you," at the Trump supporters. Several anti-Trump marchers threw objects at the police officers monitoring the event, including soda and eggs. Eleven people were arrested.

The pro-Trump march, organized by the Brooklyn-based group Jews for Trump earlier in the day, launched a rally of more than 100 cars to drive around the city to "turn DeCuomo's red zones into NY-red," a reference to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo's revamped coronavirus worship restrictions placed on many Orthodox communities.


At one point, the competing rallies converged with a car carrying President Trump's ally Rudy Giuliani, who was returning from taping a radio show. Giuliani's presence provoked insults from the anti-Trump crowd, who associated him with the Jewish rally. Giuliani later told the New York Times that he felt the incident was representative of the two sides facing off in the election next week.


"I would love to have had a campaign commercial of it and put it on in the middle of America and say, 'Who would you prefer for the next four years?" he said. "This group of foul-mouthed people who don't seem to have a vocabulary beyond three words, or these very nice Jewish people who are driving in the car and not saying anything back and not doing anything other than exercising their right to say they're for Donald Trump."