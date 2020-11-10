© Drew Angerer/Getty Images
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said he has doubts about the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan and with the announcement from Pfizer
about their promising vaccine, he wants to work with other state governors to fix or halt the vaccine's distribution.
Cuomo told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos the announcement from Pfizer is good
in that we may now finally have a vaccine, but bad because:
"the Trump Administration is rolling out the vaccination plan and I believe it's flawed. I believe it learns nothing from the past. They're basically going to have the private providers do it and that's going to leave out all sorts of communities that were left out the first time when COVID ravaged them."
"So what needs to be done that the Trump administration won't do that President-Elect Biden could do?" Stephanopoulos asked.
Cuomo responded:
"When you deny a problem the way Trump did, you can never solve it and that's true in life. The Trump administration denied COVID. So they were never ready for it. There was no mobilization of the government. And they're still doing the same thing. They're going to take this vaccine and they're going to go through the private mechanism. Through hospitals, through drug market chains, et cetera. That's going to be slow and that's going to bypass the communities that we call health care deserts.
"I'm sure the Biden administration is going to address that. I think his first step saying let's focus on the science, let's depoliticize testing data, listen to the scientists is the exact opposite of Trump but you have two months and we can't let this vaccination plan go forward the way that Trump and his administration is designing it because Biden can't undo it two months later. We'll be in the midst of it and I'm going — I've been talking to governors across the nation about that. How can we shape the Trump administration vaccine plan to fix it or stop it before it does damage."
Cuomo has been heavily criticized for how he has handled the COVID-19 outbreaks in his state, particularly with his health order in March that forced COVID-19 positive patients back into nursing homes, despite it being known elderly patients are most at risk of death from the virus.
Comment:
This, from the guy with arguably the worst management of 'the COVID crisis' on the planet. Now Cuomo wants to delay vaccine distribution until Biden gains office. (He may have to wait a very, very long time!)
The governor's promise to disrupt distribution plans has earned him a slew of criticism on social media.
Fox News weather presenter Janice Dean accused Cuomo of being "one of the worst leaders of all time." Dean has been one of the governor's most vocal critics this year, after both her father and mother-in-law passed away in New York nursing homes during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has linked the deaths to a controversial order from Cuomo forcing care homes to accept positive Covid-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the DOW is surging
as Pfizer touts its COVID vaccine to be more than 90% effective:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up 1,600 points, or 5.6 percent, hitting an all-time high before retreating slightly. The broader S&P 500 also hit a record high, jumping 3.7 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite grew 1.3 percent.
The 90 percent effective rate announced by Pfizer and BioNTech was better than the stock market was expecting. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a vaccine that is 50 percent to 60 percent effective would be acceptable.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company expects to have 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine available globally next year, on top of 50 million doses this year. Two separate production lines, one in the United States and one in Europe, will make the vaccine.
Pfizer's stock soared by more than 14 percent at the opening bell.
This isn't about the efficacy of a vaccine, it is about cashing in on a mandated market with a fear-driven product for a mediocre virus.
