"Gestapo coming to your thanksgiving gathering," writer Ellie Bufkin tweeted in response to the governor's announcements.



"Will you be paying people's mortgages?" podcaster Stephen Miller added.



"Where does Cuomo derive the authority to tell people how many guests they can have at their own homes? Answer: From his own imagination. Please disregard this petty ridiculous tyrant," wrote the Daily Wire's Matt Walsh.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announcedThey include forcing many businesses to close at 10pm and even limit gatherings in private residences."New York follows the science," Cuomo tweeted on Wednesday when announcing the new restrictions,Calling indoor gatherings and parties a "major source of COVID spread," Cuomo said private residences will be limited to having 10 people or less in them. He did not reveal how this will be enforced.Cuomo, who recently published a book on his 'leadership' during the pandemic, warned New Yorkers that Covid-19 is "getting worse" and the "fall surge" is here."Take this seriously," he tweeted.New York has had over 500,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 33,000 deaths. In a Wednesday update to those numbers, Cuomo announced over 4,800 positive cases found on Tuesday and reported 21 deaths and over 1,600 hospitalizations due to the virus.