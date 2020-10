© Getty Images via AFP/Getty Images North America/Spencer Platt



About the Author:

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

The New York governor has praised his own response to the pandemic,rate to sell his new book, even as he again places dire restrictions on residents,So, which is it?the state - and especially New York City - has come out the other side of its dire stint at the center of the US Covid-19 epidemic victorious. Businesses are reopening, birds are singing, and residents are praising his steadfast leadership.the virus has returned to the gates, requiring New Yorkers to make sacrifices, shut down businesses that have just reopened after punishing (and in many cases financially fatal) months-long lockdowns, submit to humiliating and expensive 'mask patrols,' and... praise Cuomo's steadfast leadership.The governor acknowledged on Tuesday thatfrom New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania - where positive Covid-19 test levels have crossed the threshold he has used to restrict visitors from most of the US -However, he declared "non-essential travel" from those states would be "highly discouraged" - a nominal restriction that is both largely meaningless and pleasingly decisive-sounding.While Cuomo stopped short of adding the neighboring states to his already-overstuffed quarantine list, which requires new arrivals to self-isolate for two weeks,In a telling Freudian slip, he even referred to the "43 states on our quarantine list," while patting himself on the back for beating back the novel coronavirus threat.Cuomo's back has almost certainly grown a bumper crop of calluses from the amount of self-patting he's engaged in since the summer, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic, earlier this month -The governor has marketed himself aseven as he has strangled New Yorkers with round-after-round of restrictions.Also earlier this month, the governor demanded non-essential businesses in designated "red zones" with a higher-than-average rate of positive coronavirus tests shut down, though the offending infection rate threshold of 3 percent would have been considered mild in the thick of the city's dark days as the American outbreak's epicenter.- Orthodox Jews, feeling singled out due to their ubiquity within the targeted neighborhoods, took to the streets, burning masks and accusing Cuomo of antisemitism,While the lawsuits were thrown out and the Orthodox rebellion was quelled, Cuomo rolled back many of the restrictions on Wednesday, acknowledging infection rates were down while declaring certain blocks would remain under lockdown. "violate privacy conditions," making the decision to shut down whole blocks or neighborhoods even less defensible while almost guaranteeing it will pit the healthy against the sick, as the former blame the latter for their being unable to make money.- and the Orwellian rhetoric with which it was delivered - epitomizes the cavalier attitude with which Cuomo has treated New Yorkers' (mis)fortunes amid the epidemic: "It is working," "Celebrate, don't fear."As many New Yorkers pointed out when the governor first declared the "red zones," neighborhood residents, including those infected with the virus, might merely walk a few blocks, or across the street, to get the services they were denied, theoretically encouraging the spread of disease. Business owners already required to jump through an onerous series of pandemic-related hoops or face steep fines have complained they're being unfairly scapegoated for the reported case surge, which, despite the media hype, has not been accompanied by a rise in deaths who has eagerly aided and abetted his partner in crime in Albany, most recently by memory-holing real-time infection data in the so-called red zones almost immediately after they were announced -And Cuomo's ever-shifting panoply of rules looks for all the world like anThese are far from limited to theas facilities were forced to accept coronavirus-positive patients whose infection spread through the helpless residents "like fire through dry grass," in the governor's own words.It took years ofto reduce New York's healthcare system to the horrific state it was in when the pandemic hit, and the governor has steadfastly refused to take responsibility for any of it, instead nursing homes themselves for the sky-high death toll, which federal statistics recently suggested was actually underreported. He has refused to tax the wealthy, despite a groundswell of popular and legislative support, arguing such a measure would drive them away , perhaps forgetting that his own short-sighted virus-control measures have already chased many of them out Designating certain blocks to be "unclean" leper colonies, and hyping the threat posed by "outsiders,"Residents should take a cue from their Orthodox Jewish neighbors and take to the streets, demanding some accountability from a governor who'd rather dine out on New York's suffering than fix it.