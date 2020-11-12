In Britain's Covid-19 response is doing more harm than good, a group of 469 doctors and academics has warned.

the term 'second wave' is misleading when it is normal to see an increase in illness and deaths in any given winter.

REVEALED: CHILLING GOVERNMENT GRAPH SHOWING SECOND WAVE DEATHS SOARING ABOVE MAY'S PEAK IN WEEKS 'WAS WRONG' AND WAS SECRETLY TONED DOWN



An official prediction that coronavirus deaths would soon pass those registered in the first wave has been quietly corrected by the government, it emerged last night, because they were too high.



The projections led to the country being hit with a second national lockdown and were shown at a Downing Street press conference last Saturday.



They claimed that England would see up to 1,500 deaths a day by early December, far higher than the peaks of deaths recorded in the first wave.



But the figures, which caused alarm across the country, have now been amended 'after an error was found'.



The revised figures now suggest the second peak is likely to be on par with the first with the worst-case scenario at 1,010 deaths a day by December 8 - a similar figure to that seen in April.



Predictions for hospital admissions were also revised from 9,000 by early December to 6,190.



The UK Statistics Authority said the Government and devolved administrations must make clear the source of data used in public briefings and the full figures behind it. It added: 'The use of data has not consistently been supported by transparent information being provided in a timely manner.



'As a result, there is potential to confuse the public and undermine confidence in the statistics.



'It is important that data are shared in a way that promotes transparency and clarity. It should be published in a clear and accessible form with appropriate explanations of context and sources. It should be made available to all at the time the information is referenced publicly.'



The watchdog added: 'It is clear that those working on the pandemic face significant pressures. But full transparency is vital to public understanding and public confidence in statistics and those who use them.'







