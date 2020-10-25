Travel Logs Reveal Immense Corruption
Republican Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are leading the congressional probe into Hunter Biden's shady overseas building dealings.
The lawmakers said the emails revealed by The New York Post last week aligned with the disgraced son's previous Secret Service travel logs.
The letter read:
"Recent reports have published emails allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, some of which include references to Mr. Biden's travel. As the Committees continue to assess the validity of these emails, Committee staff have found that several of the references to Mr. Biden's travel align with the travel records USSS produced to the Committees."GOP Senators Lead the Way
Johnson and Grassley are both on the Senate Homeland Security Committee as well as the Senate Finance Committee. They said two emails from the hard drive belonging to Hunter are a match for the travel logs that were obtained earlier this year.
On April 13, 2014, in an email Joe Biden [sic Hunter Biden] sent to his business partner Devon Archer, Hunter said he was traveling to Houston "tmrw."
"Secret Service records show a travel entry for Mr. Biden from April 13, 2014 - April 14, 2014, to Houston, TX," the letter read.
Ukraine Comes Back to Haunt Biden
A top adviser to Ukrainian energy company Burisma, Vadim Pozharskyi, mentioned in an email from May 12, 2014, about a trip he took to Italy with Biden and his business partner.
The Post reports:
Pozharskyi is the same Ukrainian businessman whom Biden allegedly introduced to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, less than a year before the elder Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, according to the emails obtained by The Post.
The tranche of documents reveal how Hunter Biden sought to leverage his father's influence to conduct lucrative deals with overseas executives and sought to boost his pay as a member of the Burisma board, despite having no experience in Ukraine or the energy sector.
In a carefully worded statement, the Biden campaign denied the Democratic nominee has ever had an "official" meeting with Pozharskyi, but later admitted it couldn't rule out that the two men had ever met.