1.4 million workers over 55 years of age

lost their jobs

Older workers are facing higher unemployment rates than younger individuals for the first time in half a century, according to a new study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.The study found that while people of all ages have suffered from unemployment issues stemming from the pandemic, there was a higher concentration of unemployment rates among middle-age workers, according to the Associated Press. The figure does not include those who become unemployed in April and left the workforce.Rates were compiled using a six-month rolling average, and unemployment among older workers was far worse for those who are black, female, or lack college degrees.Every recession since the 1970s has had lower unemployment rates than midcareer workers. Due to the nature of COVID-19's sometimes fatal outcomes in older adults, that precedent has been turned on its head. Teresa Ghilarducci , director of the New School's Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis, told the AP the pandemic posed a unique risk for older workers.The unique situation for older workers could threaten the retirement of many who are dependent on their final years of employment for savings and benefits.Researchers with New School have recommended that Congress boost and extend unemployment benefits for older workers, disincline withdrawals from retirement accounts, drop Medicare eligibility to 50 while creating a federal Older Workers Bureau to promote older workers' welfare, the AP reported.