July was marked by some relaxation of COVID-19 measures in many EU Member States, but despite this, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the eurozone went up to 7.9% from 7.7% in June.While these figures indicate a worsening situation, they remain below those seen during the European sovereign debt crisis, when unemployment reached a record high.Compared with June 2020, the number of people unemployed increased by 336,000 in the EU and by 344,000 in the eurozone's 19 countries.In July 2020, the youth unemployment rate was 17.0% in the EU and 17.3% in the eurozone, up from 16.9% and 17.2% respectively in the previous month.Compared with June 2020, youth unemployment increased by 37,000 in the EU and 29,000 in the eurozone.The outbreak of COVID-19 and the measures introduced to combat the virus triggered a sharp increase in the number of claims for unemployment benefits across the EU.This has led to discrepancies in the number of people who were registered as unemployed and those considered as unemployed by the ILO definition, according to Eurostat.To compensate for this and best represent the unprecedented labour market situation triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak in full, Eurostat complemented its data with additional indicators, including data on employment, underemployment and potential additional labour force participants.