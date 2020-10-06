O:H header
In November of 2016, the Fluoride Action Network (FAN), together with it's partners Food & Water Watch, Organic Consumers Association, American Academy of Environmental Medicine, International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology, Moms Against Fluoridation and several individuals, filed a petition against the Environmental Protection Agency on the grounds that a large body of research demonstrates fluoride is neurotoxic at doses within the range now seen in fluoridated communities. The EPA denied their petition in 2017.

In response, FAN and its coalition partners filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, legally challenging the EPA's denial of their petition. The results of this trial have been publicized recently, and they are surprisingly good news!

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we review the results of the trial and talk about the case against water fluoridation.


And check us out on Brighteon and lbry.tv!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

♥And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here.

Running Time: 00:30:44

Download: MP3 — 28.2 MB