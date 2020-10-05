Comment: And that's not all, according to iNews which first broke the story over a month ago - and note that many ridiculed the idea at the time - also details that the military will also be tasked with:
The scale of the programme, potentially to cover the entire UK population of nearly 67 million, would also require military assistance with transportation, refrigeration and storage, as well as security against possible sabotage or criminal damage.As you'll see below, the state has recently, brazenly, given itself power to be both judge, jury, and executioner.
Speaking at a virtual Conservative Party conference about the pandemic, Hancock said the "armed services" and the contact-tracing app NHS will both be implemented in deciding how to distribute a potential vaccine "according to clinical need."
"We have set out the order in which people will get it, we have set that out in draft pending the final clinical data," he said, adding the contract tracing app has received 15 million downloads since being launched last month.
"It's gone off the shelf like hotcakes, like digital hotcakes," he said of the app.
Comment: With a population of 63 million, it is rather depressing that so many have downloaded it, however, thankfully, that number is still well under a quarter of the population. It's also probable that this figure has been deliberately inflated.
Critics had already been wary of the military's involvement in the distribution of a vaccine as there have been multiple calls for making it mandatory and possibly penalizing those who opt out of getting inoculated.
Comment: Already the government have been arresting and fining people for simply not wearing a mask, so it's glaringly obvious that those who can't prove they've taken the vaccine will be penalized. Perhaps they won't force you to take the vaccine, but instead they may life very difficult for those who haven't had it.
British Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood argued last month the military should distribute the vaccine and hand out certificates to those inoculated to later allow for international travel. He also recommended a "national database" tracking those vaccinated and those not.
Others in the medical field have also called for mandating the vaccine or issuing certificates, including Dr. Anthony Fauci in the US, that people would carry as "immunity cards" to prove they are inoculated against the virus.
Hancock made no mention of a potential vaccine being mandatory though, and Britain's vaccine task force chair, Kate Bingham admitted to the Financial Times on Sunday that vaccinating everyone in the UK is "not going to happen."
"There's going to be no vaccination of people under 18. It's an adult-only vaccine, for people over 50, focusing on health workers and care home workers and the vulnerable," she said.
There is no solid time table for when a vaccine will be available, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson told BBC on Sunday that the coronavirus situation will look "radically different" by spring of next year, though he warned the country is in for a "bumpy" road through Christmas.
"It may even be bumpy beyond," he said.
Comment: Why is it that they're making vaccination plans when the vaccine isn't even ready and their predictive models, testing, and solutions up until this point have been proven to be deadly wrong?
