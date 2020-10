© REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said the UK government is "working as hard as we can" to get a Covid-19 vaccine ready, and he confirmedSpeaking at a virtual Conservative Party conference about the pandemic, Hancock said the "armed services" and the contact-tracing app NHS will both be implemented in deciding how to distribute a potential vaccine "according to clinical need.""We have set out the order in which people will get it, we have set that out in draft pending the final clinical data," he said , adding"It's gone off the shelf like hotcakes, like digital hotcakes," he said of the app.Others in the medical field have also called for mandating the vaccine or issuing certificates, including Dr. Anthony Fauci in the US, that people would carry as "immunity cards" to prove they are inoculated against the virus.Hancock made no mention of a potential vaccine being mandatory though, and Britain's vaccine task force chair, Kate Bingham admitted to the Financial Times on Sunday that vaccinating everyone in the UK is "not going to happen.""There's going to be no vaccination of people under 18. It's an adult-only vaccine, for people over 50, focusing on health workers and care home workers and the vulnerable," she said , but Prime Minister Boris Johnson told BBC on Sunday that the coronavirus situation will look "radically different" by spring of next year, though he warned the country is in for a "bumpy" road through Christmas."It may even be bumpy beyond," he said.