The Prime Minister will today unfurl plans to secure an area of land the size of the Lake District and South Downs national parks combined to make sure almost a third of the country is wild.
Existing National Parks, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and other protected areas already comprise approximately 26 percent of land in England.
Comment: So, the claim is to to add 4% to the existing total?
The announcement comes as the Prime Minister is set to sign the Leaders Pledge for Nature at a virtual United Nations event later today, committing to put nature and biodiversity on a road to recovery by 2030.
Boris Johnson will warn that countries must act now to reverse devastating biodiversity loss and prevent more species from being lost forever, with a 68 percent decline in global wildlife populations since 1970 alone.
Addressing the virtual signing ceremony today, the Prime Minister will say: "We must turn these words into action and use them to build momentum, to agree ambitious goals and binding targets.
"We must act now - right now. We cannot afford dither and delay because biodiversity loss is happening today and it is happening at a frightening rate. Left unchecked, the consequences will be catastrophic for us all.
"Extinction is forever - so our action must be immediate."
Comment: Not always, sometimes the call is made too early, and in some instances it may just be natural progression:
The pledge he will sign commits UN countries to end environmental crimes, stop the illegal wildlife trade and commit to sustainable production, consumption and food systems.
Comment: This is where the declaration becomes significantly suspect, because farmers are protesting en masse throughout Europe that government 'green' mandates are forcing them out of business, meanwhile BigAg is taking over and is not held to the same standards: Ice Age Farmer Report: EU's "Farm to Fork" exposed - Total takeover of food in EU's "Green Deal"
Environment minister Lord Goldsmith writes in today's Telegraph that the state of global nature is a "tragedy" and that Britain will use its vast financial and diplomatic powers to ensure other countries stop destroying the environment.
He said: "Money alone won't solve the problem, but governments hold powerful levers to make markets value nature and attach a cost to environmental destruction.
"Globally, agriculture causes 80 per cent of deforestation, mostly for growing commodities like palm oil, soya, and cocoa. If the top fifty food producing countries follow our lead in replacing their land use subsidies with a system that rewards farmers for environmental stewardship, $700 billion a year - around four times the world's aid budget - would shift to support nature."
Comment: But much less than the West spends on waging illegal wars.
The government has already put plans into place to fine companies which import products of deforestation abroad, and has promised to "clean up Britain's global supply chain".
The Wildlife Trusts have been calling for 30 per cent of Britain's land to be returned to nature by 2030, and for more of the country to be under environmental protection. Currently, only 10 per cent of Britain's land is legally protected for nature. The charity is raising £30 million in order to buy more land to supplement their reserves and push Britain closer towards the target.
Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: "We've set ourselves an ambitious goal - to raise £30 million and kickstart the process of securing at least 30% of land and sea in nature's recovery by 2030. We will buy land to expand and join-up our nature reserves; we'll work with others to show how to bring wildlife back to their land, and we're calling for nature's recovery through a new package of policy measures including big new ideas like Wildbelt.
"The next ten years must be a time of renewal, of rewilding our lives, of green recovery. We all need nature more than ever and when we succeed in reaching 30 by 30 we'll have wilder landscapes that store carbon and provide on-your-doorstep nature for people too. Everyone can support and help us to succeed."
Comment: 'Renewal; the new normal; the financial reset' - evidently the destruction of the environment is a cause for concern, but it's clear that those in power are using the 'green new deal', the financial crash and the coronavirus hysteria to further a nefarious agenda that citizens have had no say in and are unlikely to benefit from: