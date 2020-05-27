The EU's "Farm to Fork" strategy was unveiled this week, describing the necessary shift in people's diets to insects as protein and away from meat/dairy. The EU promises to apply prohibitively high luxury taxes to meat and dairy, and has allocated € 100s of billions to BOTH buy out traditional farmers to stop farming AND simultaneously fund robotic insect farms and lab-grown meat. Plus, they plan to refuse any trade deals unless partner countries are EQUALLY committed to "Green Alliances." This is a GLOBAL takeover of our food supply. Understand it. Expose it. Grow food.