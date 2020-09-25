© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst



Author and liberal journalist Sophia A. Nelson has set off a firestorm of accusations after calling black Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron multiple slurs, which she says she's allowed to say because she's mixed race.Nelson, a frequent guest on CNN and writer for the Daily Beast, doubled down on the tweet on Thursday by reposting it to her followers.Nelson defended her language in several other tweets, reusing the slurs to describe Cameron.The CNN pundit's take on the Breonna Taylor case and Cameron, however, has still earned plenty of pushback.In another tweet, Hamilton referred to Nelson as a "CNN contributor," and a representative for the network created distance between them and the pundit (whose header image on Twitter is her on CNN)."She is NOT a CNN contributor. She does NOT work for us. Correct your tweet," CNN head of strategic communications Matt Dornic tweeted.Following the pushback and promise not to back down or be "scared," Nelson protected her Twitter account on Thursday afternoon, so now only followers approved by her can see her tweets.