Student, Isaih Martin, who openly advocates for Black Lives Matter on his Twitter account, posted pictures to the social platform in June showing three notes on his car's windshield; one reading "All Lives Matter," one reading "you don't belong here," and the third containing a racial slur.
"I hate it here. Y'all still don't think A&M is racist? #RacismAtTAMUFeelsLike," Martin captioned the tweet, which rapidly went viral and accrued tens of thousands of retweets.
A massive $1,200 reward was also immediately offered by the university for information leading to the arrest of the heinous racists responsible for the "hate crime" against Martin.
Martin made media appearances talking about the incident and how he believed it was indicative of racism on the Texas A&M campus: "Racism is here in college station and that problem needs to be addressed and brought up and needs to be fixed."
The $1,200 was never issued however, because on June 9 police closed the case after reviewing surveillance footage that indicated the culprit responsible was none other than Martin himself.
Via KBTX-TV:
Police wrote in their report, "Martin immediately walks to the passenger side of his vehicle, but does not open any doors. Martin is seen toward the front of his vehicle. A brief white speck is seen from about mid-torso of Martin moving toward his vehicle. Another white speck is seen near his chest area. Martin is then seen stepping back and onto the sidewalk in front of his vehicle, most likely taking photos and videos. He then approaches his vehicle again on the passenger side and remains there for a few moments. He is then seen walking around the front of his vehicle. Martin then enters the driver's door and drives away a few moments later. The total time spent at his vehicle is 1 minute, 15 seconds."Police noted that the surveillance footage indicated Martin "was the only person with enough time to place the notes on his car," prompting the BLM activist to profess he was "utterly disappointed" with the progress in the case.
Police said in the report it was "difficult to distinguish any characteristics of the suspect in the video" but "based on video evidence, no other person had enough time to place the messages on Martin's car other than himself."
Potential charges for falsifying a hate crime were ruled out by the county attorney, who told the police officer who filed the case report that the falsified notes "fell under the 1st Amendment free speech protections and that no crime had occurred."
Martin has since set his Twitter account to private mode, hiding all tweets from public view.
Comment: It's surely a sign of our times when 'hate crimes' have to be repeatedly manufactured to show how real the hate is.