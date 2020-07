Police wrote in their report, "Martin immediately walks to the passenger side of his vehicle, but does not open any doors. Martin is seen toward the front of his vehicle. A brief white speck is seen from about mid-torso of Martin moving toward his vehicle. Another white speck is seen near his chest area. Martin is then seen stepping back and onto the sidewalk in front of his vehicle, most likely taking photos and videos. He then approaches his vehicle again on the passenger side and remains there for a few moments. He is then seen walking around the front of his vehicle. Martin then enters the driver's door and drives away a few moments later. The total time spent at his vehicle is 1 minute, 15 seconds."



Police said in the report it was "difficult to distinguish any characteristics of the suspect in the video" but "based on video evidence, no other person had enough time to place the messages on Martin's car other than himself."

The story of a Black Lives Matter political activist and student at Texas A&M University who claimed racists left notes with the messages "All Lives Matter" and "you don't belong here" on his car has been debunked by police, in yet another instance of a viral "hate crime" being exposed as a hoax.Student, Isaih Martin, who openly advocates for Black Lives Matter on his Twitter account, posted pictures to the social platform in June showing three notes on his car's windshield; one reading "All Lives Matter," one reading "you don't belong here," and the third containing a racial slur."I hate it here. Y'all still don't think A&M is racist? #RacismAtTAMUFeelsLike," Martin captioned the tweet, which rapidly went viral and accrued tens of thousands of retweets.The official Texas A&M University Twitter account was quick to respond to Martin's tweet with an apology: "Isaih, we are very sorry that this happened to you. Please report any incidents of hate you witness online or in person at http://stophate.tamu.edu so it can be reviewed." Martin made media appearances talking about the incident and how he believed it was indicative of racism on the Texas A&M campus: "Racism is here in college station and that problem needs to be addressed and brought up and needs to be fixed."Martin has since set his Twitter account to private mode, hiding all tweets from public view.