A senior cybersecurity adviser to Joe Biden's presidential campaign spent years affiliating with a hacking organization and boasted on a personal blog about breaking into her neighbor's computers.Jackie Singh, who joined the Biden campaign in July as a senior cyber incident responder and threat analyst, was an affiliate of the hacking organization the Gay N----- Association of America, once headed by white nationalist Andrew Auernheimer.Logs obtained by the Washington Examiner from various Internet Relay Chat rooms, a messaging platform dating back to the 1980s that is popular with hackers, show Singh to be a contributor to a toxic culture of overt racism. In August, Singh wrote on Twitter that her role with the Biden campaign focused on "working tirelessly to ensure the digital safety of this campaign."From 2009 to 2016, Singh, under the username "jax," routinely spammed advertising for the GNAA, which relied upon shock messaging to attract members, in IRC channels. Screenshots show that Singh used the same handle, "jax," on Stickam, a defunct streaming platform popular in the mid-2000s.Most of the chat logs obtained by the Washington Examiner come from the #2600 IRC channel, a popular hangout for hackers and those interested in cybersecurity. A 2017 University of Arizona study described the channel as a "highly active hacker community which quarterly publishes hacker magazines, organizes monthly hacker meetings, and regularly provides a forum for hacking knowledge dissemination, hacker events, computer underground organization, etc."Archived tweets from Singh's personal account show her interacting with Auernheimer in 2015. Tweets from October 2015 show Singh referring to the two of them as "friends."Outside of the IRC channel, Singh briefly maintained a personal LiveJournal blog under the pseudonym "jax0m," in which she discussed issues with her first marriage and frustrations in the workplace. The blog has since been deleted, but an archive remains viewable on the WayBack Machine. In a post dated Jan. 12, 2005, Singh boasts about hacking into the laptop of her neighbor, a purported Halliburton employee, and describing the victim with homophobic slurs.The Washington Examiner asked the Biden campaign about Singh's history in the IRC chat, as well as the contents of her blog and her public interactions with Auernheimer. Despite repeated outreach for comment, the Biden campaign would not speak to the issue on the record but did provide a statement from Singh.The Washington Examiner never accused Singh of being a member of the GNAA, only that she regularly interacted with and occupied chatrooms in which the group congregated. Five different #2600 affiliates testified to the veracity of the IRC logs.According to Singh's LinkedIn page , earlier in her career, she was a VSAT and network engineer for the defense contracting firm M.C. Dean, based out of Balad, Iraq. Most governmental consulting roles were overseas, ranging from stints in Iraq to Djibouti.Singh returned stateside in 2013 to work as an information assurance security engineer for the government contracting firm Science Applications International Corporation. She followed that with roles with the Alexandria, Virginia-based cybersecurity firm Mandiant and then at Spyglass Security, an information security advisory firm she founded in 2018.As the CEO of Spyglass Security, Singh was often quoted in articles about cybersecurity by outlets including the Wall Street Journal and NBC . On the firm's website, Singh bills herself as having "15 years of global technical experience" and offers guidance on "an organization's ability to more quickly and effectively detect, respond, and contain targeted attacks."Spafford, of Purdue University, said Singh's racially charged posts should have made her untouchable for a presidential campaign."Normally or traditionally hired into a sensitive area, they're going to have to pass a background check. They have to very possibly get a security clearance with a polygraph. The FBI is going to do an extensive background check," said Spafford. "Somebody who shows up with red flags would not be allowed to occupy a position of sensitivity."Cybersecurity expert Harri Hursti agreed."To me, the first question is that if this person is working in a security role, they should have had a background check of sorts," she said. "I think the campaigns, generally speaking, are very relaxed. It's shocking to me, the campaigns have many lapses in security."