Tucker Carlson: Dems threaten to fly to Washington, prevent Senate vote on SCOTUS nominee by laying down and blocking the door
Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit
Mon, 21 Sep 2020 08:43 UTC
Democrats are threatening impeachment of President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr. And Democrats are even threatening to block access to the Republican senators from entering the US Senate Chamber in the US Capitol Building. Gavin Newsom's Chief of Staff Ann O'Leary tweeted out that she's ready to lie down and block GOP senators from entering the US Capitol to vote on the next SCOTUS justice.
The Democrats are out of control. In fact, they are dangerous.
Street art in Melbourne, Australia
An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.
- Mohandas Gandhi
