butter
Consumers have been flocking back to butter.

That's because evidence continues to mount that all dietary fats are not equal. Foods such as unprocessed meats, dark chocolate, and whole fat dairy may be relatively high in saturated fat content, but they show no association with heightened cardiovascular risk or mortality. If that weren't enough, there is now evidence that saturated fat intake may actually be associated with a lower risk of experiencing stroke.

As a result, the average American consumed 6.2 pounds of butter in 2019. The last time butter consumption topped that mark, Lyndon Johnson was the U.S. president.

Overall, butterfat sales have grown 25% from 2010 to 2019, according to USDA data.

butter consumption over time