Health & Wellness
Good news! Butter booms to sales not seen since 1965
Hoard's Dairyman
Wed, 16 Sep 2020 13:34 UTC
That's because evidence continues to mount that all dietary fats are not equal. Foods such as unprocessed meats, dark chocolate, and whole fat dairy may be relatively high in saturated fat content, but they show no association with heightened cardiovascular risk or mortality. If that weren't enough, there is now evidence that saturated fat intake may actually be associated with a lower risk of experiencing stroke.
As a result, the average American consumed 6.2 pounds of butter in 2019. The last time butter consumption topped that mark, Lyndon Johnson was the U.S. president.
Overall, butterfat sales have grown 25% from 2010 to 2019, according to USDA data.
To learn more about dairy fats, read "Full fat is dairy's new health claim."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Good news! Butter booms to sales not seen since 1965
- Watch Lancaster body cam footage of police shooting
- ATV falls into 40-feet deep sinkhole in High Springs, Florida - dog rescued from another
- Two arrested after newborn dies following dog attack in Doncaster, UK
- Dr. Strangelove's spoon benders: How the US military learned to stop worrying and love the bomb
- Huge landslide filmed in Kyrgyzstan
- Green Party kicked off presidential ballots in swing states by democrats and linked officials, sparking concerns of political machination
- White House cancels CDC's 'critical race theory' training after Trump banned it as "divisive"
- Scotland exaggerated Covid patients by 80%, new tally has just 48 in hospital
- NASA announces Solar cycle 25 has begun, will be weakest since records began in 1755
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: What Trump meant when he said it will be getting colder
- Democrats reveal they have planted dynamite all around nation and will blow it up if Biden isn't elected
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Health News Censorship on the Rise
- YouTube censors White House health advisor Scott Atlas
- Berlin struggles to answer RT's question on fate of mysterious Navalny aide who left Russia for Germany without being questioned
- Trump says "highly overrated" former Defense Sec Mattis stopped him assassinating Syria's Assad
- Chinese government combines 'track and trace' corona system with social credit score
- Kamala paints picture of 'Harris Administration ... with Joe Biden' for Latino voters
- Animal's magnetic 'sixth' sense may come from bacteria
- FBI raids home of Biden campaign surrogate, Netflix 'Cheer' star, after underage sex allegation
- Dr. Strangelove's spoon benders: How the US military learned to stop worrying and love the bomb
- Green Party kicked off presidential ballots in swing states by democrats and linked officials, sparking concerns of political machination
- White House cancels CDC's 'critical race theory' training after Trump banned it as "divisive"
- Berlin struggles to answer RT's question on fate of mysterious Navalny aide who left Russia for Germany without being questioned
- Trump says "highly overrated" former Defense Sec Mattis stopped him assassinating Syria's Assad
- Chinese government combines 'track and trace' corona system with social credit score
- Kamala paints picture of 'Harris Administration ... with Joe Biden' for Latino voters
- After Putin-Lukashenko talks in Sochi, Russia disbands standby National Guard unit stationed near Belarus border
- Trump pulls a fast one on imperialist oil oligarchs by allowing Syria to regain oil fields through Russia
- Kremlin says it considers Lukashenko the legitimate president of Belarus as Putin agrees to a $1.5B loan for Minsk
- Officials: Iran weighing plot to kill US ambassador to South Africa
- NYT: DOJ launches probe into Bolton book for possible classified information disclosures
- Venezuela says captured American has been charged in alleged terrorist plot
- Assange Trial Week 1: The flaw at the heart of the prosecution case
- Austrian President says he sees no link between Navalny's case, Nord Stream 2 project
- Playing with fire: Democrats and their military quislings flirt with a borderline seditious military coup
- Virtual school dangers in the US police state
- The Pevchikh plot: Navalny's bottle, London witness flees scene of crime, and Berlin too
- Witness, documents emerge to undercut allegations by Schiff's latest pet whistleblower, Brian Murphy
- What a surprise: US military reveals it can't corroborate NYT's story on Russian bounties to Taliban - months after vowing to get to bottom of it
- Watch Lancaster body cam footage of police shooting
- Scotland exaggerated Covid patients by 80%, new tally has just 48 in hospital
- YouTube censors White House health advisor Scott Atlas
- FBI raids home of Biden campaign surrogate, Netflix 'Cheer' star, after underage sex allegation
- Leading UK museum decides the display of South American human shrunken heads is racist
- 'Chickens come home to roost': California city manager says shooting of two deputies is to be "expected"
- Too blatant a crime to whitewash: Jewish terrorist gets 3 life terms for killing Palestinian family in 2015 arson
- Despite small gains for the far right and Navalny, Russia's weekend elections suggest no political change is imminent
- When will the world stop ignoring what is happening in Gaza?
- Federal judge rules Pennsylvania governor's Covid-19 lockdown orders were unconstitutional
- Cops say Oregon man, freed after using Molotov cocktail to start fire, set six more
- Sacramento Highway Patrol sends anti-Trump protester flying in viral hit and run incident
- U. Chicago English Dept. says it will ONLY admit 'Black Studies' grad students this year
- Assange extradition hearing adjourned after videolink failure, court fails to explain cause of problems
- Georgia deputy fired after repeatedly punching a Black man during traffic stop, sheriff says
- Covid Stasi: Will you become an agent of the state and report breaches of the Covid rules by your neighbours?
- The war on tobacco is just making criminals rich
- Parents are outraged over NY high school's use of 'cops=KKK' cartoon - but the indoctrination it promotes is more sinister
- 25 percent of Canadians believe officials have overblown risk posed by COVID-19, poll suggests
- Belarussian police neutralize terrorist group planning a Maidan-style uprising
- First ever preserved grown-up cave bear found - even its nose tissue is intact
- Native American settlement discovered by drones beneath Kansas pasture
- Best of the Web: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. tells Ron Paul that he believes JFK was assassinated by the CIA
- New evidence shows ancient hunters stayed in frozen Northern Europe rather than migrate to warmer areas
- Climate change implicated in downfall of Indus Valley Civilization
- Biden teaches history: 'A black guy invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison'
- 'Upside down houses' built for the dead in Stone Age tomb in Orkney
- Trove of undersea figurines point to ancient Phoenician cult
- Lactose tolerance spread throughout Europe in only a few thousand years
- Study of the death beliefs of Bronze Age people
- The long history of comet phobia
- 'Mammoth central' found at Mexico's Santa Lucia airport construction site
- Best of the Web: A warning from history: The Carrington event was not unique
- Parasitic worm infections common in Medieval Europe, grave study finds
- Hadrian's Wall dig reveals oldest Christian graffiti on chalice
- Complete 2,700 year old colosseum-like structure unearthed in Turkey may be sole surviving example
- 5,700-year-old Neolithic house, Bronze Age burials, Iron Age smelting site uncovered during excavation in north Cork, Ireland
- Ancient Egypt's pet monkeys were imported from India
- 24,000 year old mammoth ivory carving reveals sophisticated ancient technology of craftsmen
- 3,800-year-old wall reliefs symbolizing famine caused by climate change unearthed in Peru
- NASA announces Solar cycle 25 has begun, will be weakest since records began in 1755
- Animal's magnetic 'sixth' sense may come from bacteria
- Russian scientists have photographed microorganism fossils likely to be from another planet
- Structure of ATPase, the world's smallest turbine, solved
- The entire universe might be a neural network says Minnesota physicist
- Possible hint of life discovered on Venus
- Dark matter might be even stranger than we thought, according to Hubble
- China is building a floating Spaceport for rocket launches
- Volcanic ash may have a bigger impact on the climate than we thought
- Earth's magnetosphere acts as a particle accelerator powered by plasma waves
- 'I have no desire to wipe out humans': Robot writes article all on its own
- Martian ground 'deforms' when Phobos eclipses the Sun - study
- Fossil upends "overly simplistic" theory of how sharks evolved, evolution of vertebrates now in question
- Matter from light created in the LHC
- New detections suggests Jupiter could have 600 moons
- NASA's Hubble captures stunning image of Veil Nebula supernova blast wave
- Invisible quantum tattoo in vaccines for storing vaccination history developed by scientist
- Ten years on: Darfield earthquake's shaky legacy -15,830 aftershocks and counting
- Seawater chemistry varies throughout ocean, overturning 130 year old theory
- 6 months in space increased dexterity but impaired vision, study on 8 Russian cosmonauts shows
- ATV falls into 40-feet deep sinkhole in High Springs, Florida - dog rescued from another
- Two arrested after newborn dies following dog attack in Doncaster, UK
- Huge landslide filmed in Kyrgyzstan
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: What Trump meant when he said it will be getting colder
- Deadly flash floods strike Praia, Cape Verde
- At least 4 dead, 2,000 displaced after floods hit 4 provinces of Indonesia
- 10 Pilot whales beach in Iceland, 8 die
- Mystery surrounds death of 137 sea lions washed up on beach in Baja California Sur, Mexico
- Weary warblers: Birds seen acting strangely after the cold snap in Colorado
- Spring storm brings up to 15.7 inches of late snow to skifields in New Zealand
- Prolonged flood will push up vegetable prices in Bangladesh further - 260,000 hectares of farmland damaged
- Swarms of winged insects invade Siberian city, leaving Russians stunned
- Shallow M6.1 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands Region
- Deep 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka peninsula
- SECOND earthquake in a week hits UK town
- 1,000 firefighters, 15 aircraft battle huge wildfire in central Portugal - perimeter over 34 miles long
- Green clouds captured over Abisko, Sweden after intense auroras
- Floods and waterspout forms as rainstorm hits Malta
- Waterspout filmed off Visakhapatnam, India
- Growing number of dead birds in southern New Mexico raise alarm for wildlife experts
- Mysterious tremor, deafening bang that 'shook homes' leaves Snowdonia, Wales residents baffled
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball stunningly captured over Djuma Game Reserve, South Africa
- Amateur astronomer discovers kilometer-size asteroid
- Loud boom heard in Kilkenny, Ireland - again!
- Meteor fireball booms over California in stunning video - ''That was a close call'
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Sep. 4)
- Meteor fireball spotted in background of news bulletin in Sydney
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on September 3
- Pennies from heaven: Meteorites worth thousands of dollars rain upon Brazilian town
- Mystery as massive boom shakes homes across Merseyside, UK
- Stunning meteor fireball seen in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Amateur skywatcher spots 'huge green' meteor fireball over Union, Oregon
- Loud home-rattling boom heard across west Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on August 22
- Like a full moon: 2nd meteor fireball since July 2 dazzles Japan's skies
- Flashing meteor seen over western Croatia during Perseids
- Kilkenny, Ireland residents baffled by mystery 'loud bang' heard around city
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
- Good news! Butter booms to sales not seen since 1965
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Health News Censorship on the Rise
- AstraZeneca suspends US COVID-19 vaccine trial amid serious concerns, trials continue in South Africa
- How ultra-processed food is ageing our cells
- Sputnik V launched: Russia dispatches first batches of pioneering Covid-19 vaccine to all of its 85 regions
- Best of the Web: Will new COVID vaccine make you transhuman?
- How the 'lost art' of breathing can impact sleep and resilience
- Will safety and effectiveness be ignored due to political pressure for COVID vaccine?
- After reliability of trial data questioned, creators of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine send 'detailed responses' to Lancet questions
- Coronavirus: What do we know about the artemisia plant?
- Drugs that block acetylcholine speed up cognitive decline - study
- COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Oxford University and AstraZeneca on hold after 'unexplained illness'
- Low-dose electrical stimulation reduces dyslexia deficits, study finds
- HealthPartners pauses enrollment in COVID-19 vaccine trial while AstraZeneca investigates reported illness
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Gov. Response Killed More Than Covid - Interview with Denis Rancourt
- 'The cholesterol hypothesis is dead, dead, dead'
- FDA wants to ban NAC now that it's known to combat COVID-19
- Study: Vitamin D deficiency may raise risk of getting COVID-19
- Hand gel mass use could create new superbugs, scientist warns
- How medical technocracy made the plandemic possible
- Unconscious learning underlies belief in God; stronger beliefs in people who can unconsciously predict complex patterns
- Factors involved in psychopathy and schizophrenia already present in newborn brain cells
- The high price of perpetual fear
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with John Buchanan: Alfred North Whitehead - A Philosophy For Our Time
- Children use both brain hemispheres to understand language, unlike adults says new finding
- Best of the Web: Will you choose freedom?
- Scientists induce psychedelic-like experiences from a placebo alone
- More entitled people get angrier after experiencing bad luck
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Alan Francis: The Fourth Way, Taoism and Spiritual Development
- Massive study suggests dreams are really continuations of reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- Democrats reveal they have planted dynamite all around nation and will blow it up if Biden isn't elected
- U-Haul introduces new line of armored War Rigs: Perfect for Californians fleeing state's post-apocalyptic wasteland
- Babylon Bee explains it all for you: Creationism versus Evolution
- Rioters beginning to worry they can no longer loot safely
- Ingenuity, resolve, class: Man avoids wearing face mask on Tenerife flight by making tube of Pringles last four hours
- Breaking! Anonymous White House source claims Trump punched a baby!
- The woke creation myth: The genesis of injustice
- Best of the Web: Hancock's Half-Hour
- Eavesdropping on the Russkies: Let's poison somebody!
- Move over NFL: With professional sports canceled, Jordan Peterson to host first televised lobster fights
- Satire with a sting: Hollywood elites rush to normalize pedophilia before they're all outed by Ghislaine Maxwell
- CNN hires this is fine dog to report on riots
- Award-winning investigative journalist ridiculed on Twitter after calling out Ivanka Trump for 'LEGOGATE' fib
- Powerful: Protesters spell out 'love' with burning homes and businesses
- Cat lobby endorses Trump in hopes Americans will go back to work and leave them alone
- Approaching asteroid surges to the top of the polls
- Kamala Harris, 'pranked' by Russian comedians posing as Greta Thunberg, 'accepts' hoax kompromat on Trump
- Biden exceeds all expectations by speaking coherently for over 20 minutes!
- Report: Kamala Harris already vetting VP picks
- Strategy! Trump puts himself on all postage stamps, Dems forced to push for abolishing USPS
Quote of the Day
Consciousness means, literally, "knowing-together." A development of consciousness would therefore mean knowing "more together," and so it would bring about a new relationship to everything previously known. For to know more always means to see things differently.
Recent Comments
Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Press are concepts murdered by the liberals and their propaganda friends.... The Federal government must either...
Comment: Meanwhile in South Africa, AstraZeneca, for some reason, is going ahead with the vaccine trials knowing full well the potential harm this...
I'm waiting for tickle me Elmo to endorse Biden
Dont worry...if Bribem is selected, this country will blow itself up...
A crew member had to repel down the side of the hole and rescue each person. LOL...
Comment: See also: