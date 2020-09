Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks have called on the Department of Justice to bring legal action against Netflix for releasing the film "Cuties" in an exclusive statement to the Daily Caller.The film centers around Amy, 11, joining other young underage female dancers in a group "named 'the cuties' at school, and rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity - upsetting her mother and her values in the process," according to the film's description on IMDB Indiana congressman Banks concurred with his fellow Republican, adding the DOJ should prepare charges against the streaming platform for distributing "child pornography."A Netflix spokesperson on Thursday defended "Cuties" as an award winning "social commentary," according to the DCNF , "Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. It's an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up - and we'd encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie."