more than 480 active fires across the state, adding that more than 2.5 million acres have been burned.

Marion County:

Level 3 "GO"

Level 2 "Get Set"

Clackamas County:

Level 3 "GO"

Level 1 "Be Ready"

Here's the #ClackamasWildfires resource page from @clackamascounty — including links to an evacuation map and a signup for their PublicAlerts service.... https://t.co/4NFBj2FwCQ — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 9, 2020

Strong wind and hot, dry conditions are making for critical fire conditions across the Pacific Northwest.overnight Monday and into Tuesday.Below is a list of the current evacuation orders by county, as of 3:30 p.m.: Fires burning in the Santiam Canyon area of eastern Marion County prompted several evacuation orders for local communities. County commissioners declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.DetroitLyonsMehamaMill CityGatesIdahanaNorth Fork areaBrietenbush214 North of Silverfalls State Park to Scott MillsStaytonSublimityAumsvilleHwy 213 to Drakes CrossingCrews are fighting four active fires in Clackamas County that have prompted evacuations. The county also declared a state of emergency Tuesday.Currently, officials said there are four active wildfires in Clackamas County that have resulted in evacuations. Officials have not specified the level of these evacuations at this point.Oregon City - Redland and Potter RoadColton Area - Unger RoadMolalla Area - Wilhoit and Bird RoadBeachie Creek Fire and resulted in an evacuation of the Job Corps at Ripplebrook in the Mount Hood National Forest evacuatedOn Twitter, however, officials did say there was a Level 3 evacuation in place.Burns Road to Graves Road to Howards Mill Road, and includes South Wave Road.South of OR 211 between Estacada and Woodburn.(Read more here