"We've been through this before," he told a panel of doctors from Harvard Medical School, according to the Hill. "Don't ever, ever underestimate the potential of the pandemic. And don't try to look at the rosy side of things."
The Associated Press reported that winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and countries noted that steps to prevent the virus' spread also limited the flu outbreak. The report said that it is not a certainty that the Northern Hemisphere will have the same outcome.
Fauci appeared on Fox News earlier this week to respond to comments President Trump made to journalist Bob Woodward about playing down the virus' potency. The Daily Briefing, host John Roberts asked Fauci if he thought Trump had played down the threat of the virus. Fauci responded:
"No, I didn't. I didn't get any sense that he was distorting anything. I mean in my discussions with him, they were always straightforward about the concerns that we had. We related that to him. And when he would go out, I'd hear him discussing the same sort of things. He would often say, 'We just got through with a briefing with the group from the task force,' and would talk about it. So it may have happened, but I have not seen that kind of distortion."
Comment: Doubling down, Fauci's belief system has not let facts or research get in the way. His mindset is in lockdown, no matter which 'hemisphere'.
