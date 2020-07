© Citizens for Europe/KJN

Don't post content on YouTube if it includes any of the following:

Denial that COVID-19 exists

Claims that people have not died from COVID-19

Claims that there's a guaranteed vaccine for COVID-19

Claims that a specific treatment or medicine is a guaranteed cure for COVID-19

Claims that certain people have immunity to COVID-19 due to their race or nationality

Encouraging taking home remedies instead of getting medical treatment when sick

Discouraging people from consulting a medical professional if they're sick

Content that claims that holding your breath can be used as a diagnostic test for COVID-19

Videos alleging that if you avoid Asian food, you won't get the coronavirus

Videos alleging that setting off fireworks can clean the air of the virus

Claims that COVID-19 is caused by radiation from 5G networks

Videos alleging that the COVID-19 test is the cause of the virus

Claims that countries with hot climates will not experience the spread of the virus

Videos alleging that social distancing and self-isolation are not effective in reducing the spread of the virus

YouTube doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) or local health authorities

Except covid19.

Google's "anti-misinformation" rules outright ban free debate and expression on Covid19. YouTube's censorship of alternative Covid19 narratives has become increasingly overt. Back on May 20th it released its still current 'policy' which unashamedly tells potential creators:Now we may all agree some of these banned opinions sound odd, even ridiculous. But that's not the point.We also need to be sure we don't let the more risible elements obscure the fact thatIncluding incredibly sweeping statements such as [our emphasis]:But the prohibition that might be most significant is the first.Apparently you can't go on YouTube and simply say covid19 doesn't exist.The real question is - why?