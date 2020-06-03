YouTube continues to suppress any content that goes against their chosen narrative.In case you were wondering, yes, YouTube is still enforcing its almost unprecedented censorship around what's allowed to be said regarding the coronavirus pandemic.But this censorship seems to be elastic in how and to whom it is applied. While many videos got summarily removed, even those giving voice to respectable scientists and doctors, others, like an interview with British journalist Peter Hitchens, have "merely" been hidden.The interview was published on the TRIGGERnometry YouTube channel, run by Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster who bill it as "free speech and fact-based."Lastly, this pair of podcasters and channel owners reveal that they think Big Tech "cannot be allowed" to be the arbiter of valid opinion.However, as one of the channel's subscribers noted, "they can and do."That's certainly one way to censor content, and it wouldn't be the first time YouTube has done it, either.However, when Hitchens tagged YouTube to ask why his interview with TRIGGERnometry about the coronavirus controversy "does not show up at all" - he received what looks like an automated response complete with a link to the Google Search Help page.