Michael Moore's popular yet controversial exposé of the "green" movement's corruption has finally been knocked off YouTube by a tactic that's as cowardly as it is underhanded. Nothing upsets a cult like a successful apostate.Planet of the Humans, posted to YouTube for free viewing on Earth Day, to the horror of the climate-change industrial complex, was removed from the platform on Monday, after a British environmental photographer filed a copyright claim. The deplatforming represents a triumph for the deep-pocketed "green" superstars who've been tearing their hair out over the film for the past month, livid over the unflattering portrayal of their crusade by the once-beloved liberal filmmaker, but unable to shut him up.Documentary-maker Josh Fox even briefly convinced the film's distributor to pull it by claiming it was "dangerous, misleading and destructive to decades of progress in environmental policy, science and engineering" - only to see it reinstated so as not to trigger the Streisand Effect (in which the backlash to censorship sees the offending work skyrocket in popularity as people flock to see what the controversy is about).However, a copyright claim lets the haters memory-hole the film while maintaining plausible deniability around the censorship issue, allowing YouTube to dodge the thorny issue of deplatforming an Oscar-winning documentarian.Well-funded online activism group Avaaz has been engaged in a full-frontal assault on "climate misinformation" on YouTube for months, implicitly threatening both the video platform and the brands whose ads appear on climate-skeptical videos with the wrath of millions of armchair inactivists if they don't suppress the offending content. Just last week, Facebook's fact-checkers squelched a PragerU video debunking the "climate change is killing the polar bears" meme, even though it was backed by expert science.Given his one-time status in the movement, Moore can't be dismissed as just another Koch brothers shill, no matter how loud his detractors shout that "right-wingers" have embraced his latest film. But they won't hesitate to resort to underhanded tactics to take him down. Whether this film escapes censorship under false pretenses remains to be seen, but other liberal celebrities should watch out - they might be next.Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23