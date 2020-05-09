Dr. Judy Mikovits was a brilliant young doctor with a promising career, until she discovered what she considered to be harmful consequences with vaccines. After she came out with her warnings,In the first part of the video below, Dr. Mikovits explains how she was jailed for speaking out about her concerns.Bobby Kennedy Jr. was on a podcast recently where he dropped some bombs about the perils of vaccinations. In his interview he also discussed Dr. Mikovits in depth and how her boss Tony Fauci had her fired and destroyed her. At the 109:00 minute mark, Kennedy shares the following:The original video was taken down.** Plandemic movie is still available online: https://plandemicmovie.com/YouTube CEO Susan Wojkicki recently told CNN the social media giant would not allow information that goes against the World Health Organization. Far left YouTube wants to control what you can see and read.Obviously, this video attacking Dr. Fauci is not approved by the elites controlling the information to the masses.