The confusion and complexity of this crisis is truly extraordinary. So we can understand when Dr. Malcolm Kendrick says, "Unfortunately, it seems that COVID-19 has infected everyone involved in healthcare management and turned their brains into useless mush." Almost everyone is focused on the ongoing pandemic trying to come to some conclusions about the radical changes to everything that is being rammed down our collective throats.
We need extraordinary words to describe what is happening. We have to determine, eventually, was the rape of the world a good thing? When is rape ever good? Well in reality the world was already raped and suffering for it so perhaps we are so used to it we swallow the viral event even though we know its going to hurt most everyone for a long long time. The pain is real and the suffering will grow like a plague never experienced before.
It could be months before the ultimate consequences of the various shutdown and reopen orders are known. There is a battle going on between the keep everything closed camp and let's open and get back to work.
Just as I published this document, Scott W. Atlas, MD, who is the David and Joan Traitel Senior Fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution and the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center published in the Nation, 'The data is in — stop the panic and end the total isolation.' He said, "The overwhelming majority of people do not have any significant risk of dying from COVID-19."
Covid-19 is not proving as deadly as first imagined yet it is mowing down people at lightening speed. However, many things do not add up with many people, like Doug Casey believing, " The virus is about 90% hysteria." Others believe everyone on earth should be in lockdown and don't care how many will suicide or have their life destroyed. The COVID-19 pandemic is inflicting high and rising human costs worldwide, which are not measured just in how many people die.
The mass media, driven by world health officials, convinced most people that the need to lock everything down was the right thing to do. However, the justifications for shutting down most of the social and economic activity in the United States and the rest of the world are in doubt. We are again dividing the world with the mainstream not willing to listen to anything other than its own narrative. Business as usual.
We are in the midst of a catastrophe, but it isn't the coronavirus alone creating the catastrophe. The apocalypse is being created by the Federal Reserve, their Wall Street owners, corrupt politicians, and authoritarian bureaucrats. We are burning down our house with formerly working families still inside. And the old and retired, what will they do as pensions become worthless, as money itself becomes worthless? Are we really going to see people thrown out of their homes in the United States? Is capitalism that cruel?
"COVID-19 is not the worst thing that we are going to face. In fact, it is not even close to the worst thing that we are going to face. So it is a bit disheartening to see so many Americans responding to this pandemic so poorly," writes Michael Snyder.
The official death statistics used to justify the indefinite lock-downs have been, and continue to be grossly manipulated and over-inflated. Vastly exaggerated mortality statistics were used by the pharmaceutically funded media to fan the flames of fear. Now we read that mortality is being underestimated. "Is the official COVID-19 death count too low? Funeral directors, EMS workers say yes."
Coronavirus cases worldwide are above 2.40 million. Covid-19 deaths have cleared 165,000. Up to 650,000 deaths annually are associated with respiratory diseases from seasonal influenza, according to estimates by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC), WHO and global health partners at the end of 2017. Most essays hate to make any kind of comparison between the coronavirus and the regular flu with no one counting how many regular flu deaths are being counted as coronavirus deaths.
Without an absurd amount of testing (plus much more accurate testing than seems to be really available), it is impossible to know whether a particular airline pilot for a plane bringing cargo is infectious. No one can tell whether a factory worker going back to work is really infectious, either. We really don't understand the futility of trying to contain a virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now "actively looking into" results from universal COVID-19 testing at Pine Street Inn homeless shelter. Of the 397 people tested, 146 people tested positive. Not a single one had any symptoms. "It was like a double knockout punch. The number of positives was shocking, but the fact that 100 percent of the positives had no symptoms was equally shocking," said Dr. Jim O'Connell, president of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, which provides medical care at the city's shelters.
"We have reached the point where fear and panic have precluded logic and facts. The damage from our overreaction to the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to prove greater than the death toll from the disease itself. The virus is not containable, and our attempt to achieve the unachievable grows more costly every day," writes Lou Rockwell.
"Shutdowns and quarantines will prolong the course of the pandemic. When social distancing ends, as it must eventually, the disease will simply resume its inevitable course through the population. Flattening the curve does not reduce the area under the curve," continues Rockwell. The death rate from this nasty virus is proving to be only marginally higher than the yearly flu but perhaps rapid 5G development is fanning the flames making it a double whammy against humanity.
The medical system is suffering a major setback from COVID-19 because no one wants to come to see their regular physician any more, for fear of catching the disease. This is already happening with hospitals being emptied of regular patients who prefer to suffer and die at home.
The dominant narrative that exposure equates to a near death experience is not even close to reality. However, uncountable millions of poor people are likely to be pushed toward starvation, unless somehow income to buy food is made available to these people. This is especially a problem for India and the poor countries of Africa but even in America long food lines are forming just like during the Great Depression. The loss of population in poor countries due to starvation is likely to be far higher than the death rate expected from COVID-19.
According to data from the best-studied countries such as South Korea, Iceland, Germany and Denmark, the overall lethality of Covid19 is up to twenty times lower than initially assumed by the WHO.
A study in Nature Medicine comes to a similar conclusion even for the Chinese city of Wuhan. The initially significantly higher values for Wuhan were obtained because a many people with mild or no symptoms were not recorded.
The pandemic has led to a sharp increase in calls to poison centers due to the use of cleaners and disinfectants, according to a report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
50% to 80% of test-positive individuals remain symptom-free. Even among the 70 to 79 year old persons about 60% remain symptom-free, many more show only mild symptoms.
The median age of the deceased in most countries (including Italy) is over 80 years and only about 1% of the deceased had no serious previous illnesses. The age and risk profile of deaths thus essentially corresponds to normal mortality.
Sweden has kept its primary schools, restaurants, shops and gyms open for business even though fewer people are out in public or carrying on as they normally would," writes Mike Whitney.
Criticized for refusing to lock down, Sweden's top health official says herd immunity is inevitable and took credit for the slowing of coronavirus numbers. "According to our modelers, we are starting to see so many immune people in the population in Stockholm that it is starting to have an effect on the spread of the infection," Dr. Anders Tegnell, who led the charge to keep Sweden open, told local media. "Our models point to some time in May."
Post-Lockdown 'Normal' In Wuhan Enforced By 'Anti-Virus Patrols'
If we continue to follow the leadership of health officials the world we see what is already being seen in China.
Under strict lockdown since late January as the virus ripped through the original 'hot zone' epicenter of Hubei province, the capital city provides a glimpse of what hard-hit urban centers in the West may look like in a new post-lockdown world.Say goodbye to freedom and let the virus rule the world. Read The Seven-Step Path from Pandemic to Totalitarianism for an interesting read on what will happen if we remain stuck to the mainstream narrative.
"So far, Wuhan's answer has been to create a version of normal that would appear utterly alien to people in London, Milan, or New York — at least for the moment," Bloomberg writes. It's a situation that appears 'normal' but with a totalitarian twist: "Bolstered by China's powerful surveillance state, even the simplest interactions are mediated by a vast infrastructure of public and private monitoring intended to ensure that no infection goes undetected for more than a few hours."
The coronavirus crisis is not just about a loving government who has required the indefinite suspension of your Constitutionally protected civil liberties and most social and economic activity in this country only because it is trying to save us from an inexorably lethal virus. - Sayer JiConclusion
"We still don't know how much deeper the Virus will dig. The news is very mixed - the first wave is apparently passing in Europe and US, but there are still doubts on subsequent waves, and uncertainty about renewed infections around the globe. Lockdowns are being extended. The social distancing and lockdowns that have trounced the global economy in the short-term aren't going to end overnight. They are set to continue with only limited easing - for months, maybe through the year. We just don't know - which means the real economic damage continues to escalate," writes Zero Hedge.
The world is melting down financially, politically and culturally. Suicides are increasing and in general people are freaking out as the medical masters of the world whip us into a frenzy and into lockdown. But it's all worth it if one life is saved right?
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said the coronavirus pandemic emphasized the importance of listening to experts during a time of crisis. I read the exact opposite. Trusting health officials will ruin the world and not stop people from dying. But Bill Gates is having a field day ready to vaccinate and tag us.
No one can fool all of the people all of the time so the last thing we can expect is a consensus on anything including which is the best way to handle the current health crisis.