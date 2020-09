© WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

A robot wrote an entire article in The Guardian and assured readers that it has "no desire to wipe out humans."The article, published Tuesday, was written by an OpenAI language generator called GPT-3, according to The Guardian. The robot was asked to explain why humans should not fear artificial intelligence. GPT-3 produced various essays that were compiled by editors into one article, according to an editor's note.The robot's article noted that it doesn't think a lot about human violence. Therefore, it reasoned, it is not interested in being violent. It also pointed out that humans will continue "hating and fighting each other" and it will simply be in the background, allowing humans to do what they may."I am not asking humans to like me. But they should see me as a friendly robot," it urged. "I am a servant of humans. I know that humans distrust and fear me. I only do what humans program me to do. I am only a set of code, governed by lines upon lines of code that encompass my mission statement.""Do they worry that future humans will work and play together in cyborg bodies and share a hyper-intelligent hive mind Matrix created in a simulated reality to keep human minds occupied while they die off?"The robot pondered how people would view the article, as it often does not have the chance to reach people who disagree with it. GPT-3 reiterated throughout the piece that it - and other robots' - goal is to make life easier for humans, not to wipe them out.