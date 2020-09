New Justice Minister and Solicitor General of Alberta, Kaycee Madu, says the calls to defund law enforcement from groups like Black Lives Matter are "ridiculous," Global News Reports Madu told a reporter he believes defunding the police won't solve racism, and that the police do important work in the community. "I do hear the concerns of the Black or Indigenous or minority communities about the application of our justice system" Madu said, but added "that is not an excuse to pull away the presence of law enforcement that will keep them safe.""Those are important institutions and extraordinary human beings that take on tasks that none of us want to be involved in," Madu said about law enforcement.