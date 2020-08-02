With the "Defund the Police" movement alive and well in cities like Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, New York City, and elsewhere across the country, the Seattle City Council is considering a plan that would slash funding to the city's police department by 50 percent — resulting in the layoff of hundreds of officers — 100 of them immediately.
While the "defund" movement was initially popular among Seattle residents, those days are apparently over — or at least headed in that direction — as reported by Q13 FOX. During a city council budget meeting on Wednesday, hundreds of residents (Seattlites?) spoke out against the proposed plan to neuter their police department.
One caller to the phone-in meeting summed up his or her feelings succinctly — and correctly:
"Defunding the police is a radical experiment that will hurt the vulnerable."Another caller defended the police department, saying Seattle is not the peaceful "Utopia" the activists (naively) seek.
One supporter of the department encapsulated what every law-abiding resident of every city in America should view as "DUH" common sense:"SPD is already understaffed and with the city growing rapidly, calls for service are increasing. I do not want less officers, I want more officers who are able to respond to priority calls in seven minutes or less. We don't live in Utopia."
"Seattle City Council, you are irresponsibly not fully representing your constituents by making the reckless decision of defunding our police department by 50 percent."The "defund" group is calling for immediate cuts of $85 million for the rest of the year, which could mean the immediate termination of up to 100 officers from the force — which would solve what, exactly?
Q13 reported that while the "defund" crowd has been strengthening for months, calls against defunding are starting to pick up. One day after launching a "Stop Defunding" petition, the Seattle Police Officers Guild said they have already collected more than 20,000 signatures.
Needless to say, Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan is onboard with those in the city who appear to be coming to their senses. "I find it ironic that the city is trying to defund us," he said.
More than a few Twitterers welcomed the news of Seattle residents finally rising up against the insanity in their Democrat-run city.
"Orlando" slammed the "fools in Seattle" as part of a backhanded compliment for "finally waking up to the reality."
In addition to the growing discontent of Seattle residents over the "defund" movement and the continued chaos, the sleeplessness in Seattle has been raging in the courts, as well.
The Department of Justice last week sought a temporary restraining order to block the implementation of a newly passed ordinance by the city council that would have prohibited the police department from using "flash-bang" devices, pepper spray, tear gas, and other non-lethal crowd-control tactics against crowds of protesters.
So where does it stand? Hard to say. Seattle being Seattle, and all.
A veto-proof majority of council members have already committed to deep cuts to the department, despite recent polls showing public support for defunding is waning, but one thing is clear:
Unless sane residents of cities like Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, and elsewhere speak out, turn out the lights; the party's over.
Comment: Seattle, as well as other hotspots such as Portland and Minneapolis, have begun a wave of permissive insurrection and refuse to pay the price for it. Laws and law enforcement are meant to protect everyone without exception. Does it happen? Not always, but without this leverage what do we have and what can we expect? And, how does insurrection from the inside out begin?
