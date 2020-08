© AP/Aron Ranen



"Defunding the police is a radical experiment that will hurt the vulnerable."

"SPD is already understaffed and with the city growing rapidly, calls for service are increasing. I do not want less officers, I want more officers who are able to respond to priority calls in seven minutes or less. We don't live in Utopia."

"Seattle City Council, you are irresponsibly not fully representing your constituents by making the reckless decision of defunding our police department by 50 percent."

To paraphrase a line from the classic movie Network,With the "Defund the Police" movement alive and well in cities like Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, New York City, and elsewhere across the country, theWhile the "defund" movement was initially popular among Seattle residents,— or at least headed in that direction — as reported by Q13 FOX . During a city council budget meeting on Wednesday,One caller to the phone-in meeting summed up his or her feelings succinctly — and correctly:Another caller defended the police department, sayingOne supporter of the department encapsulatedwhich could mean the immediate termination of up to 100 officers from the force — which would solve what, exactly?Q13 reported that while the "defund" crowd has been strengthening for months,One day after launching a "Stop Defunding" petition, the Seattle Police Officers Guild said they have already collected more than 20,000 signatures.Needless to say, Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan is onboard with those in the city who appear to be coming to their senses. "I find it ironic that the city is trying to defund us," he said.More than a few Twitterers welcomed the news of Seattle residents finally rising up against the insanity in their Democrat-run city."Orlando" slammed the "fools in Seattle" as part of a backhanded compliment for "finally waking up to the reality."In addition to the growing discontent of Seattle residents over the "defund" movement and the continued chaos, the sleeplessness in Seattle has been raging in the courts, as well.So where does it stand? Hard to say. Seattle being Seattle, and all.A veto-proof majority of council members have already committed to deep cuts to the department, despite recent polls showing public support for defunding is waning, but one thing is clear: