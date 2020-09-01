airplane
© Getty Images
At least two separate flight crews landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday night reported seeing what appeared to be a "guy in a jetpack" flying near them.

According to tower tapes obtained by Fox 11 and other news outlets, the first pilot was landing an American Airlines plane when he saw the person flying about 300 yards in the air.

"We just passed a guy in a jetpack," the pilot said.

A second pilot reportedly flying a JetBlue plane confirmed they also saw a "guy passing by them in a jetpack."

The Hill has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is reportedly looking into the incident.

The situation is reportedly being looked at as a drone sighting.