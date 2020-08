One of the UK's oldest department stores is on the verge of collapse as the coronavirus-induced recession continues to ravage the British economy.According to Sky News, the 242-year old retailer has appointed advisory firm Hilco Capital , to help it unwind its operations if a sales offer falls through.Earlier this month the department store - alongside its hedge fund backers - launched an auction through the investment bank Lazard to identify and secure new investors.However, most retail analysts believe the company is unlikely to find a new buyer in its current form.In a statement this weekend, a spokesman for Debenhams had this to say about the company's immediate future: "The administrators have appointed advisors [Hilco Capital] to help them assess the full range of possible outcomes which include the current owners retaining the business, potential new joint venture arrangements (with existing and potential new investors) or a sale to a third party".The company's expected collapse in the coming weeks would constitute the coronavirus pandemic's biggest British retail victim to date.