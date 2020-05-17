Introduction - George Eaton

a lost decade for living standards



Robert Skidelsky: Artificial limits on borrowing must be scrapped

Robert Skidelsky is the author of a three-volume biography of JM Keynes, a cross-bench peer and emeritus professor of political economy at the University of Warwick





Mariana Mazzucato: We should recognise the state's power to create value

the

patently failed policies of the past

, which have increased inequality and led investment and productivity to stagnate in many countries





David Blanchflower: The economy must serve ordinary people, not hedge funds

Austerity was simply a way for those who wanted a small state to make the poor poorer and that is what they did.

David Blanchflower is professor of economics at Dartmouth College, New Hampshire, and a former member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee





Torsten Bell: Austerity makes no sense economically or politically

wealth taxes have not risen at all, and are riddled with problems

Torsten Bell is chief executive of the Resolution Foundation





Christopher Pissarides: Austerity was a mistake in 2010 - the UK must not repeat it

Christopher Pissarides won the Nobel Prize in economics in 2010. He is Regius Professor at the LSE and chair of the Institute for the Future of Work

Ann Pettifor: The slump will be aggravated and lengthened by austerity

to once again impose austerity would be an egregious act of deliberate, government-inflicted harm, culminating in the kind of political tensions that exploded in war in 1939

Ann Pettifor is director of Prime Economics and the author of "The Case for the Green New Deal"





Jonathan Portes: Markets want and need the government to spend and borrow

Jonathan Portes is professor of economics at King's College London. He was previously director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research





Carys Roberts: Tax rises are a progressive alternative to cuts

Carys Roberts is executive director of IPPR



Alfie Stirling: Austerity did not fix the roof - it eroded it

Spending cuts transferred risk from government to families

Alfie Stirling is head of economics at the New Economics Foundation



Tony Yates: Public demand must substitute for private demand

Tony Yates is former head of monetary policy strategy at the Bank of England



Frances Coppola: After the crisis we must resist the siren voices demanding austerity

They promised us that eliminating the deficit would make us better able to survive another crisis.

Frances Coppola is a financial economist and the author of The Case for People's Quantitative Easing