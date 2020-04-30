The UK-focused groupexpected to squeeze its customers.Lloyds Banking Group has reported a 95% fall in first quarter profit as it counts the cost of the coronavirus to the economy.Profits of £74m for the January-March period, as the UK-focused lender set aside £1.43bn to cover the expected slump caused by thepandemic.Lloyds chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said: "The economic outlook is clearly challenging and uncertain with the longer-term outcome dependent on the severity and length of the coronavirus pandemic and thein the UK and across the world."The sums account largely forBanks are also being squeezed by big interest rate cuts which make it harder for them to make profits.and one of its biggest lenders to business, is seen as a bellwether for the domestic economy.It said: "Given the group's clear UK focus,and the group will inevitably be impacted by the nationwide lockdown related to coronavirus which has already started to have a significant impact on the UK economy."Shares were 4% lower in morning trading.hit by the pandemic.Lloyds said it had provided 880,000 loan repayment holidays across all its product lines and issued 3,752 loans totalling £500m via the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).But it is still lagging behind rivals NatWest, HSBC and Barclays, despite being Britain's biggest provider of loans to small companies.The Lloyds results came as latest figures from industry body UK Finance showed the sectorin loan through CBILS so far.It said just under half the 52,807 completed applications received to date had been approved so far.