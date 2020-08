© Chad Davis/Flickr

"Be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet" if approached by robbers, and "Do not argue or fight with the criminal. Do as they say."

"He thought he was just going to cover my mouth and smother me, but that didn't happen. I fought him. We wrestled for quite a while, according to all my bruises."

The Minneapolis Police Department is advising residents of the city toThe "robbery prevention tips" were circulated by the department and reported by local ABC affiliate KSTP-5.— the area of the city in which George Floyd was killed in police custody on Memorial Day, and rioters destroyed police headquarters.One Minneapolis resident who refused to give in without a fight was 99-year-old Evelyn Johnson, who fought with an intruder. She told KSTP:The Democrat-dominated Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a resolution in June to abolish the police department — much to the chagrin of local leaders in the black community, who spoke out against the plan in July.The local Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported that