Mayhem in Minneapolis and riots across the US over George Floyd murder
Sat, 30 May 2020 13:47 UTC
After unleashing flash bangs and tear gas on protesters who continued to amass in the area around the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct headquarters on Friday night, security forces have apparently fallen back, failing to disperse the crowd. Demonstrators have since been allowed to wreak destruction and freely roam the city in defiance of Mayor Jacob Frey's curfew order, which took effect at 8pm local time.
Demonstrators were seen gathering in the streets just moments before the order kicked in, as National Guard troops clad in riot gear ordered the crowd to leave over a megaphone, threatening curfew violators with arrest.
Reports gleaned from police scanners noted that protesters are pelting officers with stones and bottles, with numerous images showing teargas fired in response.
National Guardsmen were seen earlier in the day carrying rifles, but appear to have traded them for less-lethal crowd control weapons as the demonstrations pick up momentum.
The Authoritarian Follower believes that those in authority have the right to live by their own rules, and lying, cheating, stealing and murder in high places can thus be tolerated with a shrug of the shoulders. They will also willingly engage themselves in the same lying, cheating, stealing and murder if it is presented to them as necessary to protect their status quo.
Comment: Protesters in Atlanta have vandalized the CNN offices. It's rather ironic that the media organization which has riled up racial tensions and divisions between people in the US is getting vandalized by those very same people.
The National Guard was then called in by the Georgia governor in response to the looting and mayhem in Atlanta.
In San Jose, California, protesters shut down a freeway.
The White House was briefly placed on lockdown by the Secret Service as protesters arrived outside.
In Brooklyn, over 150 protesters were arrested after a police precinct was busted into by them and a police cruiser was torched.
Back in Minneapolis, crowds surrounded another police precinct as the National Guard and police pulled back and had no choice but to give up policing the foolish 8pm curfew.
Crowds also began looting outside the 5th precinct in Minneapolis:
The Pentagon plans to send military police to Minneapolis to try and control the unrest. It's never good when the military is being activated against its own citizens.
Violent protests in Oakland, California led to a police officer being shot and killed, which is only going to further tensions and make the police more likely to crack down harder on protests. In Portland, Oregon, looters ransacked a Louis Vitton store, set fire to police HQ, and trashed several banks.
Looters also plundered a jewelry store in Los Angeles.
In Minneapolis, even the Amish got in on the protests, albeit in a peaceful fashion.