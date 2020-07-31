© Facebook: Simon Campbell



Mason decided to 'eradicate himself'

'You wanted to keep people safe': Judge

'Surely there could be germs on these cartons'

The co-owner of the only supermarket in a small WA country town burnt down his business at the height of the COVID pandemic because he was "obsessed" with the virus and was being put under pressure by angry customers and out-of-town panic buyers, a Perth court has been told.On the night of March 25 this year, Edward Guy Mason, 57, went to his store in Bruce Rock, 240 kilometres east of Perth, packed three shopping trolleys with cardboard and set them on fire, before trying to take his own life.He then left the building and locked himself out, before walking home, where he was later arrested.The court heard Mason's mental health had been declining for about six months, but it was made worse because of the coronavirus pandemic, which had seen people from out-of-town panic buying toilet paper and hand sanitiser."He decided he had to eradicate himself," Mr Lawson said.Judge John Prior said he had received 17 character references on behalf of Mason, who was described as "well liked and respected" in the Bruce Rock community where he was born and raised.Judge Prior said most of the authors were shocked by what Mason had done, but did say in the lead up to the incident they had observed he was under immense pressure to maintain stock levels and keep his customers happy and safe.The court heard he had run the supermarket for 28 years after inheriting the business from his parents, who had owned it for 50 years.Judge Prior described Mason's offence as very serious, saying the fire had caused substantial damage and put at risk other buildings and the safety of others in the town.He also said the community of Bruce Rock was supportive of Mason and there was a real risk that any further time in custody might undermine the positive steps he had taken to rehabilitate himself.However, Judge Prior did make an order that Mason pay his brother $479,000 to compensate him for the damage that was caused to the hardware store.Outside the court, Mason described what was happening in the lead up to the fire as "very bad."Mason said he was convinced he had coronavirus."Seeing different news reports and seeing how it could be transmitted and I thought, 'we're getting boxes coming out of the warehouses, boxes coming from China', and that's how I felt," he said."I felt surely there could be germs on these cartons."He thanked those in the Bruce Rock community who had supported him and said he now planned to return to the town to "regroup and start again."