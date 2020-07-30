© Twitter / @ElijahSchaffer



Dr Stella Immanuel has enough skepticism to deal with regarding her controversial medical theories, but in the eyes of at least one Black Lives Matter activist, even her blackness is something to be challenged."You're not black on the inside, I'm more black than you on the inside," a masked white man yelled at Immanuel yesterday on the steps the Supreme Court in Washington, where she was part of a group of doctors staging a press conference to promote the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a coronavirus cure. The man added that Immanuel was "betraying Black Lives Matter" and that "there were people during the time of slavery who enabled the slavers."Immanuel, a Texas pediatrician, laughed off the protester's verbal onslaught, gently bumped fists with him, and walked away. Just how her views on HCQ made her a race traitor, the man didn't explain.Immanuel was part of a group called America's Frontline Doctors, which gathered in white medical coats on Monday to draw attention to their theory that masks aren't necessary to stop the spread of coronavirus because HCQ is a cure. A video of their event was posted by Breitbart News on Twitter and retweeted by President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr, before being censored. Twitter deleted the videos and locked the accounts of Breitbart and Trump Jr, saying they violated its Covid-19 misinformation policy.Facebook also censored the video, and Squarespace took down the doctors' website, saying it had violated its acceptable use policy "regarding activity that's false, fraudulent, inaccurate or deceiving."