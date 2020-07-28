© Stephen Yang



The owners of a New Jersey gym that repeatedly defied Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic were arrested Monday.On Monday, Frank Trumbetti, 51, and Ian Smith, 33, were each charged with one count of fourth-degree contempt, one count of obstruction and one count of violation of a disaster control act. They have both since been released."We are not upset that we got arrested," said Smith. "We wanted Murphy to look like a fool. He looks like a fool arresting small business people. We are not upset with the fact that we got arrested. I am upset at the fact that this is the length that we have to go to to feed our families."A state judge ruled Friday that New Jersey authorities could shut down Atilis Gym, in Bellmawr.Smith said in a video posted on Facebook Friday that he would remain at the gym and that "we will not back down under any circumstances."Christopher Arzberger, an attorney representing the owners, said they were "disappointed that this motion for contempt was granted, however we do respect the judge's decision and will be taking all necessary steps to see if there is an issue of appeal here."The gym opened its doors in May, starting a legal battle over whether Murphy's order for non-essential businesses to remain closed was constitutional. It continued to operate despite receiving summonses each day for violating the state order. Crowds of people often showed up to show their support for the gym.Last week, Murphy allowed outdoor drills for contact sports to resume, as well as one-on-one indoor martial arts and yoga instruction. But gyms remained ordered closed.On Monday, members showed up, unaware of the arrests and today's closure.said Jordan Ludwick, a member of Atilis. "It doesn't make any sense whatsoever. I was hoping they would open it up again. I would have supported it.""We understand our clients' concerns," Arzberger said. "Small businesses have been under fire lately and we want to make sure all small businesses have an opportunity to be heard."