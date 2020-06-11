© YouTube screenshot from CBS Evening News



these protests are being applauded by many of the same people

who days before were denouncing

defiant businesses owners and lockdown opponents as "selfish" and "reckless" for urging lawmakers to open the economy.

This is the triumph of ideology over reason. The right to assemble and protest doesn't hinge on the worthiness of a cause (which is subjective); it is inherent in our nature as human individuals, as recognized in the U.S. Constitution.