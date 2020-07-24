Lightfoot spoke with the President Wednesday night amid accusations from Democrat lawmakers that Trump was utilizing federal police deployments as a campaign tactic.
"The conversation was brief and straightforward," a statement from Lightfoot's office read. "Mayor Lightfoot maintains that all resources will be investigatory in nature and be coordinated through the U.S. Attorney's office. The Mayor has made clear that if there is any deviation from what has been announced, we will pursue all available legal options to protect Chicagoans."
Later Wednesday, in a news briefing to announce the passing of several unrelated measures by the City Council, Lightfoot said Trump "got the message" that federal agents like those deployed to Portland don't belong in Chicago, and she encouraged citizens to report.
"We don't need federal troops. We don't need unnamed, secret federal agents roaming around the streets of Chicago, taking residents without cause and violating their basic constitutional rights," the mayor said. "I'm glad that the President got the message."
However, Lightfoot encouraged citizens to call 911 anytime they see DHS do something 'that doesn't seem right', so she can take Trump to court and get DHS out of Chicago.
WIBC host Tony Katz offered the following observation:
"Maybe it's not the best idea for the mayor to encourage citizens to tie-up emergency lines - intended for life or death situations - to snitch on DHS. Because based on last weekend alone, it would appear as though Chicago needs all emergency lines available to receive calls about shootings."
