© Twitter / @ChipMitchell1; REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (

Instead, he insisted Rush's own staff had told police to "make themselves at home" and protect the office.

Thirteen Chicago Police officers — including three supervisors — slept on a couch, popped popcorn and drank coffee in U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush's South Side campaign office while looters had a field day in the same strip mall earlier this month, the congressman and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.An outraged and emotional Lightfoot, her voice breaking at times, joined Rush at a City Hall news conference, apologizing to her former political nemesis for the "unspeakable indignity" and vowed to hunt down the officers responsible."Let me lead by apologizing to you again on behalf of our city that you and your office were treated with such profound disrespect. That's a personal embarrassment to me. And I'm sorry that you and your staff had to deal with this incredible indignity," the mayor told Rush."You're not serving and protecting when you make movie popcorn and put up your feet while your fellow officers are getting the hell beat out of them just a few doors away," Lightfoot said.The mayor said "tentative identifications" have been made for some of the officers involved and police are working to pinpoint the others, using the video provided by Rush.It's not a simple process, since the officers were drawn from across the city by the rampant looting and mayhem that occurred on Sunday, May 31. The video picks up at 1 a.m. on Monday, June 1, the mayor said.Officers were on the scene for "four or five hours," and "came in and out," she said."You know who you are. You know what you did. Don't make us come find you," the mayor said, displaying some of the appalling photos."The utter contempt and disrespect on so many levels is almost hard to fathom. ... I do have a range of emotions as I stand here. But, mostly, I'm done. We cannot go on like this any longer. ... Not one of these officers will be allowed to hide behind the badge and go on and act like nothing ever happened. Not anymore. Not in my city. Not in your city."CPD Supt. David Brown issued his own apology to Rush.The superintendent said he summoned his command staff to a meeting Thursday morning to talk about the incident after viewing the tape provided by Rush. The congressman had met with the mayor and Brown to show them the video on Wednesday evening.When commanders told Brown he was being "too harsh" in disciplining officers, he said he told them: "It's time for you to stop talking. Our words are cheap when we defend officers for their misconduct. That the integrity of the Chicago Police Department is far more important than any individual's friendship with you or family relationship with you."He said he told them this was a "seminal moment" for CPD and that it was time to "reveal their leadership."The latest in a string of embarrassments for CPD comes as the death of George Floyd at the hands of now-former Minneapolis police officers has touched off demonstrations across the nation and demands for police reform.It happened early on Monday, June 1 at Rush's campaign office in the Grand Boulevard Plaza shopping mall, 5401 S. Wentworth Ave.Sometime during that Sunday, as looting and mayhem that had raged that day before in downtown Chicago spilled over into South and West Side neighborhoods, Rush got a call that his campaign office had been burglarized.When he finally got around to viewing the video, Rush said he was horrified by what he saw.Catanzara acknowledged the photo of an officer sleeping on a couch in Rush's office "looks bad." But he argued it can be easily explained."This was 1 a.m. They destroyed that mall all afternoon. There was nothing left to loot there. She's lying. ... Every store in that strip mall was destroyed and emptied out. The jewelry store was set afire. ... The police were told to stand down and let it happen," Catanzara said."They show up late in the evening after all of the looting is done. The office is damaged. There's nothing left there. And they were asked by — initially I'm told a boss, but now I'm being told the boss got a phone call from Bobby Rush's staffers — and were encouraged to go to the office and hang out there and make themselves at home and keep it from being totally destroyed."Until Thursday Lightfoot and Rush were political adversaries.In March 2019, Rush warned during a campaign rally for then-mayoral challenger Toni Preckwinkle that the "blood of the next young black man or black woman" killed by police would be on the hands of Lightfoot's supporters if the former police board president was elected mayor.Lightfoot was livid. They didn't speak for months. In fact, the mayor held a grudge against those elected officials who were on the podium with Rush at the Preckwinkle rally and did not immediately denounce his vitriolic and racially incendiary attack.On Thursday, all was forgiven.The congressman was so impressed with the mayor's handling of the incident, he urged all Chicagoans to "line up behind this mayor" who has led them through a pandemic and is now attempting to heal the city."She has the right stuff. ... She needs our absolute commitment to work with her to right the tremendous wrongs that have existed in this city for decades with the police department at the forefront of that," Rush said."Let's get behind this courageous, dedicated, committed mayor who can bring us to a higher level and make Chicago, instead of being the laughingstock of the nation, she can make this city the wonder of the world. I believe in her.""There's nothing right about that. That's offensive. ... We've got to right that wrong as well," the mayor said.A former Police Board president, Lightfoot co-chaired the Task Force on Police Accountability appointed by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel in the furor that followed the court-ordered release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video.The task force demanded changes to a police contract that, it claimed, "codifies the code of silence" that Emanuel famously acknowledged exists at the Chicago Police Department.The City Council's Black Caucus has threatened to hold up ratification of any police contract that continues to give officers 24 hours before providing a statement after a shooting. The Caucus has also taken aim at anonymous complaints and the portion of the police contract that allows officers to change statements after reviewing video.On Thursday, Lightfoot reaffirmed her commitment to delivering a police contract that makes it easier to discipline wayward officers even though the Fraternal Order of Police is under new and more militant leadership."There will be a reckoning for the FOP. And that moment is now," she said.Catanzara countered: "Bring it on."