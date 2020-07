© Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Google excluded major conservative and alt-media outlets from its search results for hours,Conservative sites were in a panic Tuesday morning, reporting they seemed to have been blacklisted from Google.While most of the affected sites hailed from the right side of the political spectrum,Mediaite's Charlie Nash posted a screenshot ofthat included no hits from the left-leaning antiwar outlet, while another commenter notedGoogle was quick with the damage control, announcing it was "investigating this and any potentially related issues." The search giant described the problem as if it was merely an issue with one specific search commandAfter a few hours, searches were working normally again. However,Perhaps realizing that simply returning the news sites to their rightful place in search results wouldn't silence critics,Project Veritas, one of the sites affected by the search blackout, interviewed a Google whistleblower last year who revealed one of which includes many of the sites that went missing on Tuesday.Additionally, internal Google communications from 2016 showin the aftermath of President Donald Trump's electoral victory, specifically naming the- both of which were affected by the temporary blackout. While it eventually opted to run "fact-checks" next to conservative articles instead, that program was short-lived, having been quietly discontinued after its many shortcomings were exposed by the right-leaning outlets it invariably targeted. The "fact-checks" sometimes critiqued statements the original articles had not even made, and occasionally ran alongside unrelated articles.As November's elections loom, Google and other tech firms are likely scrambling to prevent a rerun of 2016. With 88 percent of US search engine market share, Google's results will figure heavily in the information American voters can access in the next few months.