As New York grapples with a wave of deadly shootings and violent lawlessness, Mayor Bill de Blasio has reportedly devoted three shifts of nine police officers to protecting the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower.Bernard Kerik, who was police commissioner of New York under former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, said he heard Thursday that de Blasio has one sergeant and eight other officers assigned to guarding the Fifth Avenue mural during each of three daily shifts. "Violence, shootings, and murder is up in NYC and this clown has three sergeants and 24 cops guarding a mural! If true, #SICKENING ," Kerik tweeted."He is spending his reduced police budget on guarding his arts and craft project instead of New York lives," Houston lawyer Howard Steele tweeted.New York has been plagued by a surge in shootings and other violence since anti-racism protests sprang up across the US following the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody on May 25. On Monday alone, 18 people were shot in 14 separate incidents. On Wednesday, department chief Terence Monahan and six other New York police officers were injured in clashes with protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge.