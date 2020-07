© REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



It has become uninhabitable

Mitchell Feierstein is the CEO of Glacier Environmental Fund and author of 'Planet Ponzi: How the World Got into This Mess, What Happens Next, and How to Protect Yourself.' He spends his time between London and Manhattan. Join Mitch on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook - @Planetponzi

Residents are fearful to go out after dark. The police are afraid to patrol, and violent crime, murder and looting are rampant, while businesses are collapsing. And war has already been declared on our values and culture.The world is under attack from a well-organised and well-funded group of anarchists who have launched an ideological cultural revolution to further globalism. The BLM movement, the riots, looting, protests and Covid-19 are all about partisan politics and the 2020 presidential election.Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors summarized: " We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories ... Our goal is to get Trump out of the White House." I believe black lives matter. But I'm not convinced that black lives are the first priority of the #BLM movement.We need to learn lessons from our country's past without romanticising that past. Every civil society needs baselines. Those baselines have to include a colour-blind meritocracy and the rule of law applied equally to everyone. Democracy, liberty, freedom and due process have to be afforded to the entire citizenry. Equality for all is necessary! Each individual has the right to celebrate history or not, but no one can rewrite or erase history and destroy statues or cultural artefacts.The Democratic Party refuses to denounce Antifa or the violence its thugs are perpetrating.The New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones encouraged looting and destruction of property by saying that "destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence." Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan's policies for "a summer of love" led to the coldblooded murder of 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr. He was shot and killed on June 20 in the crime-ridden 'CHOP' area established in Seattle under Durkan's watch. Durkan has acknowledged that, after allowing a police station as well as several city blocks to be taken over by violent, anarchic thugs, the crime rate spiked by a whopping 525%.On Independence Day weekend in Chicago, at least 80 people were shot, with 17 deaths reported - several of whom were children, including seven-year-old Natalia Wallace who, was brutally murdered on the lawless streets of Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot's city. And yet, nothing is being done to protect the children of Chicago.New York City was also decimated by this revolution, and the media lied. The media failed to report the crime wave and extent of the anarchy that swept through Mayor Bill de Blasio's utopia.- a chant which the NYC mayor took to heart. Police need to police, they do not need vilification. Without the police, we have total anarchy.From behind the iron gates of his family home, and protected by heavily armed guards, de Blasio decided to defund the New York Police Department by $1.5 billion. This was done at a time when violent crimes and the murder rate were skyrocketing to new highs across not just New York City, but every major city controlled by Democratic Party politicians across America.NYC shootings in June were up 120%, with murders up 30%. And the 30-year-old Ocasio-Cortez criticised the $1.5 billion cuts as "not enough." Seriously?The impact of this insane policy has been a massive increase in crime in the high-crime areas of the city, and those poor souls most in need of the NYPD will not have the NYPD available on a timely basis.I was born in New York City, and I have never seen the city like this.. Businesses are gone, and Manhattan is a ghost town. At 10pm on a Saturday, the streets of midtown Manhattan are empty. NYC residents are fearful to leave their apartments after dark. The police are afraid of the citizens so they will not patrol, causing crime to escalate and making city life too dangerous. Crime is rampant, and businesses are collapsing.Sue Lee, one of Manhattan's finest tailors at Cambridge Cleaners on Second Avenue and East 39th Street, told me: "Business has dropped 80% year on year since Covid-19, and the rents have stayed too high."The "peaceful protests" in New York City as shown by the media, and the destruction that I have witnessed, is a story of two different worlds. There's the fantasy world of Maddow's MSNBC and CNN, and then there's the reality of New York City, the place I am in - a city that looks like a deserted, bombed-out Iraq.Get on your knees and beg forgiveness to the mob, because if you dare question these 'elites', you will become a target and victim. Many people have been brutally attacked on social media, fired from their jobs, vilified and denied any future opportunities to earn a living because they dared to say three words: "All lives matter."Many of these 'news' agencies are run by indoctrinated, spoiled, intolerant, bratty children attempting to rewrite history. Most of the ignorant child wokesters running these legacy media icons know NOTHING about US history and abolitionism. How do the identity-politics-based tactics of these cultural Marxist, virtue-signalling wokesters differ from any fascist or fear-based tyrannical dictatorships? They don't - when anyone disagrees, they resort to extreme violence, just like the authoritarian regime of North Korea's Kim Jong-un.It's my judgement - and I am not alone in thinking this - that many elites in the FBI have committed serious crimes. FBI Director James Comey lied to FISA judges by signing several FISA warrants when he knew these warrants contained outrageous unsubstantiated claims. Comey used these FISA warrants to weaponize the FBI against Hillary Clinton's political opponent.Comey, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page illegally spied on Americans, including Trump and those involved in his 2016 presidential campaign, and then lied about it in a cover-up more extensive than Nixon's Watergate one. Many others in the intelligence services were involved in this attempted coup d'état of Trump, such as James Clapper and John Brennan.Some of these people will likely face indictments from US Attorney for DC John Durham later this summer.This is not unique to America. The same "one size fits all" attack is happening around the world, which just goes to demonstrate how our ruling elites say anything to get elected for four years or longer, only to do the opposite. The politicians screw the voters who elected them while selling out to the highest corporate bidders. At the same time, most of the mob remains hypnotised, watching the shiny objects dangled by the fake news media pundits.Just remember: the liberal left are inclusive, diverse, tolerant and accepting - UNTIL you offer an opposing viewpoint, at which point they become part of the violent, intolerant mob.Mob rule never ends well, and this time will be no different. The takeaway: Never trust legacy politicians, and no matter what the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, a civil war in America is likely.