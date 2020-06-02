© Don Pollard/Governor's Office



"I spoke with the mayor, there's going to be a curfew in New York City that we think could be helpful. More importantly, there is going to be an increase in the force. There were about 4,000 officers on duty last night. There'll be double that tonight, about 8,000."

© Wes Parnell/New York Daily News



NYC protests continue over George Floyd's death

"That's not righteous indignation. That's criminality. And it plays into the hands of the people and the forces that don't want to make the changes in the first place. Because then they get to dismiss the entire effort. They're going to try to paint this whole protest movement that they're all criminals, they're all looters."

A curfew is being imposed in New York City following four consecutive nights of protests against police brutality that have led to clashes with cops and looting, Gov. Cuomo said Monday.The governor announced the curfew on WAMC, an Albany-area radio station, hours after saying he was considering the option as a way to tamp down the violence that has erupted in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.Cuomo said.In a joint press release issued after the governor made the announcement, Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio saidwhere they say "violence and property damage occurred during last night's protests."The order, signed by de Blasio and released just before 6 p.m., states thatEssential workers and homeless New Yorkers are exempt from the mandate, according to the order.Floyd's death sparked protests across the nation that have boiled over at night as cops and demonstrators clash, fires burn out of control and looters target shuttered stores.Curfews have already been instituted in several major cities in other states, from Chicago to Los Angeles, as well as some upstate, including Rochester and Albany.Cuomo slammed the violence that has exploded at many of the gatherings, saying it does a disservice to the underlying message of reform.