The governor announced the curfew on WAMC, an Albany-area radio station, hours after saying he was considering the option as a way to tamp down the violence that has erupted in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
The citywide curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and additional NYPD officers will be on the streets, Cuomo said.
"I spoke with the mayor, there's going to be a curfew in New York City that we think could be helpful. More importantly, there is going to be an increase in the force. There were about 4,000 officers on duty last night. There'll be double that tonight, about 8,000."In a joint press release issued after the governor made the announcement, Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio said the officers will be deployed to lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn, where they say "violence and property damage occurred during last night's protests."
The order, signed by de Blasio and released just before 6 p.m., states that violating the curfew will be considered a class B misdemeanor, which is often punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
Essential workers and homeless New Yorkers are exempt from the mandate, according to the order.
Floyd's death sparked protests across the nation that have boiled over at night as cops and demonstrators clash, fires burn out of control and looters target shuttered stores.
In the city, peaceful marches during the day have preceded protesters torching police vehicles and breaking into stores along Fifth Ave. in Manhattan at night.
NYC protests continue over George Floyd's death
Cuomo slammed the violence that has exploded at many of the gatherings, saying it does a disservice to the underlying message of reform.
"That's not righteous indignation. That's criminality. And it plays into the hands of the people and the forces that don't want to make the changes in the first place. Because then they get to dismiss the entire effort. They're going to try to paint this whole protest movement that they're all criminals, they're all looters."
Comment: How is it our covertly intrusive intelligence agencies (connected globally, that have perfected the art of surveillance beyond imagination and continue to refine and upgrade their ability to monitor EVERYTHING) have provided little in the way of prevention and protection from the chaos, destruction and terror happening NOW in many US cities? Do they exaggerate their abilities or do they condone rioting on purpose? Even Washington D.C., touted to be the prime recipient of protection and alerts, is under attack. Who's calling the shots?
