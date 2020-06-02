© Getty Images

In the United States, riots that began due to the death of African American George Floyd are gaining strength.On May 25, an African American, George Floyd, was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. The white policeman Derek Chauvin pressed his neck with his knee and held it like this for more than 7 minutes while George was lying face down on the road.Suspected of paying for a pack of cigarettes purchased in a store, with fake notes, Floyd repeatedly said: "I can't breathe", but the policeman did not stop pressing his neck. Officer Chauvin has repeatedly committed unjustified detention violence.Protesters in Minneapolis ignored a government order to impose curfews. Protests are taking place in the city, people are breaking windows, robbing shops and setting fire to cars. Riots after the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of the police broke out in many cities in the United States: Washington, New York, Portland, Austin and others.Even the White House was under siege. Protesters began clashes with a police cordon around the residence of the US President and demolished an impromptu fence set up nearby. The Presidential Security Service was forced to evacuate Donald Trump to a special bunker.There are casualties on both sides.Another murder of an African American by the policeman gave impetus to the beginning of massive and well-organized riots with the use of violence and weapons.The political situation ahead of the US presidential election is now so tense that opponents are not particularly worried about the prospects for long-term stability of the country.It seems to me that the situation is unlikely to reach global chaos. Very soon riots and robberies will cause maximum censure by society and will be brutally suppressed.But there is a high probability that after the autumn elections the situation may happen again. Because the losing side will obviously be very dissatisfied with the election results, and the temptation to change their results on the streets with weapons in their hands can be completely irresistible. And what a similar situation ended in Ukraine, we all remember.