Many have questioned the response from governments and global institutions such as the World Health Organization from the very beginning. Now, the CDC admits the mortality rate of the virus is much lower than previously projected, but the question remains why are we all still on lockdown?
Although the question for the need of continued lockdowns is now more important than ever, it seems to be lost as we are witnessing massive civil unrest spread across the US just as quickly as we were told the virus was spreading.
Are these protests spontaneous? Or is there an outside force facilitating the unrest, as we seem to be entering the second stage of a much larger operation? Is this the stage between phase one and phase two of the outbreak? A summer of chaos? In an election year, does it resemble shades of a Soros-sponsored color revolution, or a new form of Operation Gladio?
Regardless, it is almost impossible to deny the US, among many other nations, is in the midst of a rapid destabilization operation.
