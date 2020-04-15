© Reuters / Mike Segar



You will have a constitutional crisis like you haven't seen in decades.

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo seems intent on dethroning President Donald Trump, picking a fight over reopening the economy while hinting a bigger 'constitutional crisis' would let him slay the orange dragon once and for all.Cuomo came out swinging against the president this week, accusing him of declaring himself "King Trump" and trashing the work of "our founding fathers" in a series of fiery media appearances that could easily be mistaken for a campaign challenge."The only way the situation gets worse is if the president creates a constitutional crisis," Cuomo vowed on Morning Joe on Tuesday, referring to the nationwide coronavirus epidemic and attendant economic depression. "If he says to me 'I declare [the economy] open' and that is a public health risk or it's reckless with the people of my state, I will oppose it."As a second-generation New York politician, Cuomo was born into the sleazy self-dealing world of Albany - a trait that, one might argue, makes him uniquely suited to play the Saint George to second-generation real estate mogul Trump's Dragon.Why else would he add that qualifier, "in decades"? Cuomo might have been thinking of all the other times a "constitutional crisis" has been declared over the course of Trump's single term in office.Even the New Yorker admitted at the time that the #Resistance seemed to have come down with constitutional-crisis-fatigue. Former Bush speechwriter David Frum, now a liberal thought-leader, called the newly-minted president a "constitutional crisis on two legs" on Inauguration Day 2017, and the ensuing Russiagate 'scandal' was fraught with "constitutional crises" like firing FBI director James Comey and refusing to release an unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report. The fabled boy who cried wolf's throat, in short, has gone hoarse.The uninspired impeachment probe that began in September, just months before the coronavirus epidemic, didn't reset the wolf-crying clock (though it, too, was a constitutional crisis, according to the New York Times). Democrats have already hinted they want a do-over, with House intel committee chair (and impeachment inquiry chief) Adam Schiff calling for a 9/11-style "nonpartisan commission" (the original 9/11 Commission was slammed for, among other things, being spinelessly partisan) to probe the administration's perceived fumbles in the early weeks of the coronavirus outbreak.Before baring his fangs this week, Cuomo had put a lot of effort into portraying himself as the responsible politician/father-figure hybrid the US needed amidst the uncertainty of the coronavirus epidemic, delivering somber daily speeches peppered with Winston Churchill quotes in contrast to what the media has gone out of its way to depict as Riefenstahl-esque "propaganda briefings" from Trump.Such an act would, of course, make him the party's darling; already, if polls are to be believed, more Democratic voters would like to see him take on Trump in November than the increasingly feeble-minded former vice president Joe Biden.Cuomo's faint protests that he doesn't want the job ring hollow - he was testing the waters for a run almost a decade ago before a challenge from his left by an underfunded near-total unknown nearly knocked him out of the governor's mansion.Cuomo would hardly be the first politician to go after a rival's scalp in order to skip the line to the White House. But is it really Trump creating the "constitutional crisis"?With the nation's economy essentially collapsed and 16 million Americans filing for unemployment in the last three weeks alone, the expiration of the president's social-distancing guidelines at the end of April is the only light at the end of the tunnel for many New Yorkers. In hinting that he might pump the brakes on reopening the state's economy for the sake of politics, Cuomo is holding his constituents hostage to his own ambitions.